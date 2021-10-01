FAA in DC wants more control of Egg Harbor Township tech center; lawmakers push back

They also are responsible for 5,240 jobs, according to an economic impact analysis released in October.

"The FAA recently sent a proposal to Congress for its review that would make changes to certain FAA offices as required by a 2018 law," a tech center spokesperson wrote in response to questions Wednesday. "The proposal sent to Congress would NOT result in any employee job losses or require geographic relocations."

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, said Thursday he's opposed to the reorganization, and it's important that people in South Jersey not panic.

"The FAA has tried this two or three times before," Van Drew said, and each time has been stopped from doing it. "They have proposed a radical agency-wide reorganization that would still be harmful to the Tech Center and people believe the whole aviation sector."

The proposal Van Drew and others are fighting would "fracture it and make it totally subservient to DC offices," Van Drew said. "The reason they have been able to do the good work it has, is because it has that level of independence."

Unions at the tech center oppose it, Van Drew said.

No tech center union leaders could be reached for comment Friday.

