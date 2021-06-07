Extension granted on Ocean City motel plans

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Planning Board voted unanimously Wednesday to grant a two-year extension on preliminary approval for a new 35-unit hotel on Eighth Street.

As proposed, the project would include The Pavilion Motel and two adjacent properties. But do not expect construction to start soon as the project still requires final site plan approval.

“The hotel project is still on hold, which is why they asked for an extension,” said Daniel Young, an attorney who represented the former owner in the application process and who represented the new owners in this matter. “Given the circumstances of the last year and a half, there’s no immediate intent to start.”

The Planning Board granted preliminary approval to the project in 2018, including the existing motel at 801 Atlantic Ave., an adjacent property at 811 Atlantic that is home to the Fountain View Motel and a third property at 819 Moorlyn Terrace, a multi-unit building that operates as a rental apartment building known as the Moorlyn Pool apartments.

The Pavilion dates from the early 1960s. It was long owned by the Capizzi family and was sold in 2017. The current owners purchased the property in January 2020. Brothers Raj Khatiwala and Yogi Khatiwala, who Young said live in Atlantic County, operate the properties as First Knight LLC.