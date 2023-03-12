The Coalition for a Safe Community and Mt. Zion Baptist Church are hosting an expungement seminar on St. Patrick’s Day, during which people can seek to have their criminal records cleared. The expungement event will run on Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mount Zion Baptist, which is located at 352 South New Road in Pleasantville.

Officials from New Jersey courts will be on site to process expungements. Social workers from Jewish Family Services are also scheduled to be at the expungement event to connect residents with social-service aid. Representatives from South Jersey Gas will also be on site to connect people with an energy-assistant program.

Although the events will take walk-ins, time permitting, registration is encouraged. Anyone interested in expungement can register by submitting pre-screening information, including a name, birthday and the last four digits of one’s Social Security number, to the atlexpunge.mbx@njcourts.gov email address.

Masking is required at the event and those interested in expungement or other services are being urged to bring ID. Those who have open criminal charges against them or have been on probation or parole within the last five years are likely ineligible to file for expungement at the seminar.