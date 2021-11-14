Experts at seminar high on cannabis business in Atlantic City

These include Social Equity Businesses, which are owned by people who have past convictions for cannabis offenses or who live in areas economically disadvantaged areas of the state; and Diversely Owned Businesses, which are certified by the New Jersey Department of the Treasury as being woman-owned, minority-owned, or owned by a disabled veteran.

There is also priority given to business applicants that are owned by or employee residents from an Impact Zone Area — locations that have large populations, a high unemployment rate, or a high number of marijuana-related arrests. A list of Impact Zones has not yet been released, although Siegel said that Atlantic City would likely be included.

“If you want to do business in Atlantic City, you have to check in with the city of Atlantic City,” said Kashawn McKinley, a member of the Atlantic City Cannabis Commission. “We are all in on partnerships, we are all about inclusiveness, and we want to help you get from A to Z as soon as possible.”

Kwanza Hall, a former Atlantic City councilman and former U.S. congressman, said he was encouraged to see the city and state embrace the marijuana industry, seeing it as a way to promote social equity.