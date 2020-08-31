Road work on Central and Broadway avenues in Hammonton will require an alternating lane of traffic in several locations starting on Wednesday and continuing for a week.
From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., the alternating lanes will be in effect on Central between Valley Avenue and Waterfront Way, and on Broadway between Bryn Mawr and Berwyn avenues.
Police will be on site. Motorists are advised to plan accordingly.
