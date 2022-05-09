Expect delays at Stone Harbor's 96th Street Bridge Monday, Cape May County officials say

STONE HARBOR — Drivers venturing in and out of Stone Harbor using the 96th Street Bridge should expect delays Monday while repair work fixes the structure's life mechanism for boats.
The bridge, along Stone Harbor Boulevard, will be reduced to a single lane, where flaggers will control both eastbound and westbound traffic crossing the the bridge. The new traffic pattern is expected to end around 3 p.m., Cape May County officials said Monday morning.
Delays are expected, and drivers should take extra time to accommodate them while on their commutes, officials said.
— Eric Conklin
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
