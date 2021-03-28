Expansion proposed for as-yet unbuilt cannabis facility in Middle

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Why would we not be in favor of that?” said Mayor Tim Donohue, if the use is zoned properly and well managed. “I believe that if we handle this the right way, and I think we will, this will be an overall benefit to the township.”

At the March 15 township Committee meeting, Donohue reported that he and township administrator Kimberly Krauss met with Insa representatives about the proposal. So far, the township has not made a decision on whether to allow adult-use dispensaries anywhere in the township.

Ocean City and North Wildwood have already introduced ordinances declaring that commercial cannabis operations will not be welcome in any zone, while Upper Township and Wildwood Crest plan to move forward with ordinances of their own and multiple other communities have begun discussions.

“They’re not going to be able to ban marijuana in their towns,” Donohue said. The package of laws signed by Gov. Phil Murphy on Feb. 22 allows towns to limit sales, but does not allow them to ban home delivery, and just like in ‘dry’ communities where residents can bring home a six pack, homeowners will be allowed to smoke marijuana on their front porch.

Middle Township will have to decide whether to allow adult-use shops, and if so, where to put them. Towns have until the summer to approve an ordinance.