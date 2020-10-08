 Skip to main content
Expanded habitat at Cape May County Zoo reopens, allows Foles to spread his wings
Expanded habitat at Cape May County Zoo reopens, allows Foles to spread his wings

Foles

The habitat was expanded and redesigned to mimic a flight pen, according to a news release from the county. The new exhibit is 80 feet long and 20 feet high and will allow the eagle, Foles, space to stretch his wings and take flight.

 Cape May County Zoo/Provided

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — After expanding the bald eagle habitat at the Cape May County Zoo, officials announced Thursday that the exhibit is reopening.

The habitat was expanded and redesigned to mimic a flight pen, according to a news release from the county. The new exhibit is 80 feet long and 20 feet high and will allow the eagle, Foles, space to stretch his wings and take flight.

"The eagle exhibit has always been a popular attraction at the zoo and attracts many visitors who marvel at their majestic beauty and size,” said Freeholder E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the Cape May County Parks and Zoo. “The new habitat is a welcome upgrade to the zoo and exceed all standards set for animal care.”

The county’s bald eagle has been deemed non-releasable by the Wildlife Center of Virginia, but he can still exercise in the new habitat, associate veterinarian Dr. Alex Ernst said.

"I encourage everyone to come out and see the new habitat and our resident bald eagle, Foles, who came to us in fall 2017,” Hayes said. “He had a tough start in life, people didn't think he would make it, but he had resiliency, and he was a fighter, reminiscent of another Eagle we know.”

The habitat is located adjacent to the World of Birds aviary and is viewable along the one-way route through the zoo, which is free and open daily. The park is open from 7 a.m. until dusk and the zoo is open from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Masks are required for everyone over the age of 2, and social distancing protocols are enforced, officials said. Visitors are required to follow the directional signage in the zoo.

