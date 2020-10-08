Expanded eagle habitat at Cape May Zoo reopens, allows Foles to spread wings

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — After expanding the bald eagle habitat at the Cape May County Zoo, officials announced Thursday the exhibit is reopening.

The habitat was expanded and redesigned to mimic a flight pen, according to a news release from the county. The new exhibit is 80 feet long and 20 feet high and will allow the eagle, Foles, space to stretch his wings and take flight.

"The eagle exhibit has always been a popular attraction at the zoo and attracts many visitors who marvel at their majestic beauty and size,” said Freeholder E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the zoo. “The new habitat is a welcome upgrade to the zoo and exceed all standards set for animal care.”

The county’s bald eagle has been deemed non-releasable by the Wildlife Center of Virginia, but he can still exercise in the new habitat, associate veterinarian Dr. Alex Ernst said.

+2 Cape May County Zoo keepers win national award The American Association of Zoo Keepers awards committee has selected the Cape May County Zo…

Foles came to the zoo in 2017, Hayes said.

“He had a tough start in life, people didn't think he would make it, but he had resiliency, and he was a fighter, reminiscent of another Eagle we know,” Hayes said.