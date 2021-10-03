Exit Zero Jazz Festival returns with less restrictions, larger crowds than 2020

CAPE MAY — Hundreds of people gathered at Cape May-Lewes Ferry park on Sunday for the final day of the 10th annual Exit Zero Jazz Festival.
Attendees came from near and far to enjoy the live music, food and beverages while soaking up the sunshine.
"It's been an epic weekend," Michael Kline, the festival's producer said. "We've been blessed with glorious weather, amazing performances, it's just been an great time."
The event, which ran from Friday to Sunday, featured performances from world class jazz musicians, such as Terence Blanchard, a trumpet player who has composed the music for director Spike Lee's films for the last 30 years, and Dee Dee Bridgewater, a three-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter.
"I've been to many jazz festivals, including some in New Orleans, and this is right up there with the best of them," festival employee Susan Davoli said. "The music has been off the chain I mean for a little town like Cape May, we have some incredible talent."
The festival used to be held at about 10 indoor venues around the city, but COVID-19 changed all of that.
Last year, attendees were required to sit in 6-by-6 feet square boxes that were spray painted on the grounds of the Emlen Physick Estate. Patrons received temperature checks when entering the grounds and had to wear masks when not sitting in their box.
This year, festivalgoers were free to sit anywhere in the park without masks, but needed to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test upon arrival.
"It feels so good to be able to do the festival that we envisioned," Kline said. "The musicians, the fans, everyone is so excited to hear live music again. It's been a great celebration."
Kline has been in the jazz business since 1992 and felt compelled to bring jazz music to the Cape May area after moving to New Jersey from New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.
"I was lucky enough to go to almost every (jazz) festival in the world through my work and the old jazz festival here went under around 2010, 2011," Kline said. "When it went under I knew how successful it had been, and Cape May is such a beautiful place that I thought it really deserved a jazz festival."
Kline said attendance has been high throughout the weekend with more than 1,000 people coming out on Saturday.
Being able to attend the festival with less restrictions was something Cape May residents Graydon Hutchinson and his son Colton were excited about.
"Exit Zero always does an amazing job, it's a great vibe," Graydon said. "For my job, I produce corporate events so this is a good sign for my community because once this type of stuff starts coming back, corporate events should be right behind it, so I'm loving this."
The festival has also garnered repeat visitors like Rich Temple, who travels from Philadelphia every year.
"I come every year, even in the middle of a pandemic," Temple said. "The music is very interesting. They have a very expansive definition of jazz so the lineup takes on a lot of ethnic African music, they take on New Orleans brass, some traditional jazz. It's a little bit of everything that I really enjoy."
The location is also a factor that keeps Temple coming back.
"Coming to Cape May doesn't take much arm twisting it's absolutely beautiful here," Temple said. "It's a nice environment here, pretty low-key and again, it's a chance to be introduced to different music."
