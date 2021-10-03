Exit Zero Jazz Festival returns with less restrictions, larger crowds than 2020

This year, festivalgoers were free to sit anywhere in the park without masks, but needed to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test upon arrival.

"It feels so good to be able to do the festival that we envisioned," Kline said. "The musicians, the fans, everyone is so excited to hear live music again. It's been a great celebration."

Kline has been in the jazz business since 1992 and felt compelled to bring jazz music to the Cape May area after moving to New Jersey from New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.

"I was lucky enough to go to almost every (jazz) festival in the world through my work and the old jazz festival here went under around 2010, 2011," Kline said. "When it went under I knew how successful it had been, and Cape May is such a beautiful place that I thought it really deserved a jazz festival."

Kline said attendance has been high throughout the weekend with more than 1,000 people coming out on Saturday.

Being able to attend the festival with less restrictions was something Cape May residents Graydon Hutchinson and his son Colton were excited about.