Exit Zero Jazz Festival returns to Cape May, but with a different look

He came to a couple of Kline's summer shows and feels entirely comfortable with this weekend's setup.

"The thing that has been impressive to me is he won't tolerate people who won't wear masks," DiPietro said. "He has put (shows) on at places that have a lot of land and a lot of social distancing. He's not packing it in. He's not jamming 1,000 people into a little square box."

Kline has also been careful to make the area safe for the performers. He has the stage set up so there's no contact with the crowd. He bought several UV light wands to sanitize the stage and the equipment. He also has Plexiglas screens on stage in case band members need or want to be separated.

Bill Walton and his rock band will play the festival for the first time, and the Egg Harbor Township resident said after playing a couple of Kline's shows this summer he's not worried about safety.

"It was actually safer than being in my house," Walton said with a laugh. "It was so spread out. I was just so comfortable. Everybody did their part. It's probably safer than going to Walmart.

"And it's more fun, and they have drinks."

DiPietro, who is a musician in the Washington, D.C., area, thinks Kline has hit on something in putting on shows safely during the pandemic.