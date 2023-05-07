CAPE MAY — It was an event to set the tone for the season.

The biannual Exit Zero Jazz Festival was held over the weekend. Bands with both world-renowned talents and exciting newcomers assembled in the city, drawing scores of fans out for a three-day exploration of the world of jazz.

Michael Kline, executive director of the Cape May Jazz Festival Foundation, said the event was a crucial to the city's music scene. He said the show offered an “incredible array of genres,” including brass-band, Latin and straight-ahead jazz.

“Twice a year, we bring the culture to Cape May,” Kline said. “It’s just world-class musicians on all of our stages. ... We do it all.”

The festival was founded in 2012 and is held in the spring and fall to bookend the summer season.

The festival this season, running Friday to Sunday, was held across several sites, including the Cape May Convention Hall, Carney’s and Rotary Park. Several Grammy-winning artists headlined the festival, with the rest of the lineup supplemented by talents based throughout the country and the world. After their scheduled performances during the day, the bands took to local bars and restaurants to keep the music rolling into the night.

Warren Wormann said he and his wife, Gerry, took the ferry to the festival from their home in Milton, Delaware. He said his sister-in-law had bought them tickets to the festival for Christmas and that he was excited to soak in the music and scenery.

“It doesn’t get any better than this,” he said. “Here we are today looking for a beautiful day of music and just a good time.”

Lynn Roberts, of Teaneck, Bergen County, drove about 2½ hours to attend the festival, she said Sunday. A dedicated jazz fan, Roberts said the event was the ideal environment for her and more than worth the long trip.

“I love music, I love Cape May and that combination works for me,” Roberts said.

The event was a time for jazz enthusiasts to come together. Roberts met Frannette Bourne, of Mays Landing, at the festival, and the pair made fast friends.

“It’s a homecoming. It really is,” Bourne said. “We have an immediate connection with other jazz lovers.”

All that jazz

There was plenty for jazz lovers at the festival. Samara Joy preformed at the festival Saturday night inside Cape May Convention Hall. Joy debuted on the jazz scene with a self-titled album in 2021 and has since performed on the "Today" show and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." At the 2023 Grammy Awards in February, Joy won Best Jazz Vocal and Best New Artist.

Joy was joined on the Saturday ticket by Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, which has put out three Grammy-winning albums; and Adonis Rose & the Crescent City All Stars, whose namesake Rose is the another Grammy winner and artistic director of the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra.

Other artists included OKAN, an Afro-Cuban band from Toronto that combines its jazz music with “folk and global rhythms;” the Young Monk Project, a band inspired by the music of the great pianist Thelonious Monk; and Camille Thurman with the Darrell Green Quartet, whose namesake sings and plays tenor saxophone and flute and has also appeared at various notable venues and programs, including "The Late Show."

Brassville, a brass band founded in Nashville in 2019, played Sunday on the Cape May Convention Hall deck just off the oceanfront. On Saturday, the band, which also appeared at the 2022 festival, played at Carney’s. Jonathon Neal, a Brassville trumpeter, said he has played music since he was 9 and thrived through bringing music to people.

“I’ve always been drawn to the music, and the communal aspect of the music is what draws me to it,” said Neal, 32 and originally from Chicago.

The depth and talent of the lineup was not lost on the audience.

Dine Watson and her husband, Joe Davidson, drove to the show from their home in Washington, D.C. Jazz aficionados, the couple frequent shows in the area and said they were impressed by the talent assembled for the weekend.

“We like that they’ve had some real, high-quality music out here this year,” Watson said. “Definitely worth the trip.”

Watson, 72 and originally from Philadelphia, said she has been a jazz fan for about 50 years. She remembers attending Temple University and tuning into WRTI 90.1 F.M., the school radio station, to listen to jazz each night.

Davidson, 74 and originally from Detroit, said he was a jazz fan since he was young, reminiscing about how he and his friends he has known since elementary school would seek out to local shows, including ones regularly held at the art museum.

“We used to go jazz concerts before we could drive,” Davidson said. “Somehow we all got in to it more than a lot of our peers at the time, and we’ve been into it ever since."

'This is the greatest'

Karen Eskridge, of Philadelphia, came to the festival with husband Edward. She said the Exit Zero Jazz Festival has become a tradition for them — they come to the shore in May and November to embrace the combination of jazz, sand, sun and community. Eskridge said she was introduced to jazz by her husband, who had been a fan for decades.

“We’ve been coming for years. We come for the music, we come for the beach and we also come because it’s a nice way to connect with other jazz fans,” she said.

Her husband added, “I’m almost 70 years old, and I can’t remember not listening to this music. And there’s nothing like live jazz; live music, period. This is the greatest.”

Neal, the trumpeter, said the Brassville band consisted of Tennessee State University alumni and that they all now teach and direct bands at historically Black college and universities. Neal teaches at Grambling State University in Louisiana. These obligations had kept the band apart for most of the last year but said the band was able to get back in the flow of its music.

He said he advised young musicians to stay humble and practice, while making sure they are not “afraid of the talent that (they) have.”

A desire to promote music education and grow jazz in the community was the new defining feature of the Exit Zero Jazz Festival. Kline, the executive director of the festival foundation, said the organization was recently created to run the event as a nonprofit so it could fund an array of jazz-education events within the community and at area schools throughout the year. The festival this year featured the Rowan University Jazz Study Band and the Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz. Artist-in-residence Alphonso Horne hosted the David O. Clemans Student Big Band on Sunday morning.

“The joy is in the discovery,” Kline said.