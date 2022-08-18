Ex-Villanova coach Wright helps raise thousands for local JCC scholarship

MARGATE — Former Villanova University head basketball coach Jay Wright may only call the Jersey Shore his summer home, but by helping raise $130,000 for a Katz JCC scholarship program, his dedication to its communities may make some locals feel as though he fits in with the year-round crowd.

That fundraising initiative was celebrated last week when Wright was the guest speaker at the JCC's seventh annual Jackie & Hank Herskowitz Sports Night. Former Margate residents, the Herskowitzes have a scholarship named for them by the JCC that provides money for services that help children and seniors, the JCC said Wednesday in a news release.

Wright, who stepped down from his head coaching duties at Villanova in April, had renowned success in his 21 years with the program, most notably guiding the Wildcats to national championships in 2016 and 2018. The 1983 Bucknell University graduate also was named Associated Press men’s college basketball Coach of the Decade in January 2020. Wright was enshrined on Sept. 11, 2021, in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

"Jay Wright was the perfect fit for this year’s keynote speaker,” said Jeff Herskowitz, chairman of the Katz JCC Sports Night fundraising event and the son of Jackie and Hank. “After coaching in the Tokyo Olympics and his recent retirement, the timing was right to feature Coach Wright and continue to raise money to support the children and families in our community.”

Wright has been out in public along the Jersey Shore this week, having stopped by Villanova football practice at Ocean City High School on Wednesday. He also served as grand marshal of Ocean City's Night in Venice boat parade last month.