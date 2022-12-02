 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Ex-Ventnor restaurant Cardinal Bistro coming to former Bourre site in Atlantic City

  • 0
Orange Loop

Bourré located in the Orange Loop will be closing after this weekend for offseason renovations.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

Pat Fasano, owner of Bourre in Atlantic City South Jersey live music venues to see artists playing original music,

ATLANTIC CITY — Cardinal Bistro, a Ventnor restaurant that closed in 2019, will reopen in the spring at the South New York Avenue site that previously housed Bourre.

Cardinal Bistro’s owner, Chef Michael Brennan, said he wants to bring a community-focused, family-friendly restaurant that also facilitates the growth of restaurant, hospitality, and food and beverage professionals to the Orange Loop.

“The next restaurant we open won’t be a spot to eat, it will be a spot to dine … a spot that will make one feel the passion in cuisines … an incubator for professional chefs and pioneers in the hospitality industry,” Brennan said in a statement. “The next chapter of my life as a cook will have one promise: I am going to bring the best restaurant in the country to Atlantic City. To those who have doubted me, I’ll prove you wrong. To those who have supported me, I’ll make you proud.”

People are also reading…

Brennan and his father and business partner, Thomas, opened Cardinal Bistro in Ventnor in 2016.

“Evan and Zenith have worked to build a better Atlantic City every day since 2016,” said Brennan about Evan Sanchez and Zenith Shah, the Hayday Coffee owners with whom he has partnered. “It was natural to team up with them to bring Cardinal to New York Avenue.”

Developer Pat Fasano confirmed this week that Bourre, a Cajun barbecue restaurant and bar that regularly offered live entertainment, would be closing after this weekend to remodel during the offseason. It opened on New York Avenue in 2018.

Offering contemporary American cuisine, the restaurant will have an all-day menu available at the bar and an a la carte menu with items “from the sea, the garden and the farm” for dinner services. It will have a craft cocktail and wine list, accompanied by a selection of locally brewed beers and spirits, as well as an alternative, zero-proof cocktail list.

“Cardinal will stand for hospitality — a genuine warmth and an inviting culture, that our team delivers every day to every guest. We will treat our team the way we want them to treat our guests,” Brennan said.

+1 
Atlantic City Weekly Top 40 - Brennan

Brennan

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ripley's Believe It Or Not museum to close in Atlantic City

Ripley's Believe It Or Not museum to close in Atlantic City

Believe it or not, an iconic part of the Atlantic City Boardwalk is closing soon. The Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museum will close on Dec. 31 after more than 26 years of tempting Boardwalk strollers with oddities including shrunken heads, mutant animals and models of unbelievably tall or short humans. The building that houses the museum is an instantly recognizable feature of the Boardwalk. It is designed with a giant globe that appears to have smashed into the front of the building and wedged part of the way inside it. It became popular with families looking for non-gambling entertainment, gamblers taking a break from the action, and curious passersby.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Farrell looks back on Stockton career

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News