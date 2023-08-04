CAPE MAY — A brick-and-glass remnant of segregation is just over halfway to becoming a new center for knowledge as work continues on the $11 million transformation of the Franklin Street School into a new Cape May County library branch.

The library, expected to open early next year, will be far larger than the existing branch location on Ocean Street and include space for programs, including a demonstration kitchen.

The proposal seems to extend beyond a library toward a community center. Plans are for cooking classes, exercise, story times, lectures, movie nights and more, in addition to books.

County government, the Cape May County Library Commission and the city are all kicking in equal contributions for the work, according to Andrea Orsini, the county library director.

“This rare partnership emphasizes both the remarkable nature of this project and the positive impact local government collaboration has on the community,” Orsini said in a statement.

There are other funding sources as well, including close to $3.5 million from the New Jersey State Library, through the library construction bond, as well as $500,000 from the African American Civil Rights Historic Preservation Fund of the National Park Service and another $595,000 from the New Jersey Historic Trust.

The building opened as the school for Cape May’s Black children in 1928. Two decades later, a new state constitution banned segregation, along with a new state Civil Rights Act approved in 1949 that banned discrimination in public accommodations.

Segregation was history, but the former school building remained, mostly used by the city for storage.

Cape May looks to federal dollars to build new desal plant A new water treatment plant may provide millions of gallons of water a day to thirsty Cape May residents, visitors and Coast Guard recruits, if the city can find the money.

Several local sources say it would have deteriorated beyond repair if not for the efforts of the local organization Center for Community Arts, which signed a long-term lease on the building in 2002 and worked on raising enough money to renovate it. While the organization completed repairs to the building, it was unable to raise enough to complete the renovations.

This summer, workers swarm over the exterior of the brick building, while work finishes up on the new Cape May Fire Department headquarters next door, which has meant a significant portion of that block has been encased in chain link fence for the season.

The building is across the street from the former Allen AME Church, once a predominantly African American church that is being renovated as a new home for the East Lynne Theater Company, and a neighbor to the former church rectory that was once close to being demolished and is now a museum dedicated to Harriet Tubman.

“This project is a perfect example of how to preserve the past while preparing for the future,” Mayor Zachary Mullock said in a statement released to mark the halfway point in the library project. “In addition to saving an historic building, a new barrier-free library that meets the educational, recreational, technological and programming needs of today’s generation is being created.”

The current library, housed in a 4,200-square-foot former phone company building, remains open. Orsini said there is a room for library programs, but that has an occupancy limit of 15 people.

“The new Cape May City branch will provide the much-needed additional space necessary for increased programs and resources,” she said. “The goal is to create a 21st century public library in the revitalized Franklin Street School, while preserving the history of the building, and fostering culture, diversity, education and library services for the citizens of Cape May and the surrounding communities.”

The new building will include 16,000 square feet, with room for a variety of programs and classes.

Orsini expects the new library to be ready to open in the second quarter of 2024.

Cape May theater company raising funds to renovate former church CAPE MAY — The East Lynne Theater Company has started raising money to begin renovations at …

Reconstruction is set to be completed on the building by the end of the year, Mullock said, but it will take a couple of months to get the building furnished and the books and other materials in place.

Parking is already at a premium in Cape May, and there is no off-street parking planned in connection to the new library.

“Patrons can either find nearby street parking or utilize the parking available at the Lafayette Street Park, located at the corner of Lafayette Street and St. John Street,” Orsini said.

Right now, there is room for a few cars on a dirt lot next to the city dog park, about 500 feet from the Franklin Street building.

Cape May has a task force looking at potential uses for the current library building, Mullock said. Plans are for a presentation of options to City Council at a future meeting.