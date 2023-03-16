Basset hounds and Mummers ruled the city as Ocean City held its annual Doo Dah Parade. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press.
OCEAN CITY — Former Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Mickey Morandini will serve as the grand marshal of this year's Doo Dah Parade on April 15. The parade, in its 36th year, will begin at noon, covering its usual route in the city from Sixth Street and Asbury Avenue to the Boardwalk, city officials said Thursday in a news release. Morandini will be available for autographs at the Music Pier on the Boardwalk following the event, officials said.
Morandini is likely best remembered as manning second base for the Phillies during their run to the World Series in 1993. He played 11 seasons in Major League Baseball, eight of which were with the Phillies.
He also spent time with the Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays. The former major league also was named to the National League All-Star team in 1995 and represented the United States during the Summer Olympics. After retiring as a player, Morandini became a coach and currently is the Phillies' club ambassador. The Doo Dah Parade, which was first held in 1986, celebrates the end of income-tax season and features marching bands, floats and basset hounds. It is the only city parade held in both the downtown and the Boardwalk districts.
PHOTOS from the Ocean City Doo Dah Parade
PHOTOS from the Ocean City Doo Dah Parade

On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
041422-cat-doodahphoto2
Philadelphia Flyers legends Jimmy, left, and Joe Watson were the grand marshals of the parade.
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
041422-cat-doodahphoto1
Mitchell Glass, 12 , and his brother Lucas, 9, were happy to give each pooch a pet as they walked by.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march. (l-r) Nick Matarazzo, Katie Burrichter, and Anthony Matarazzo, all from Washington Township, say hello to the passing hounds.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
041422-cat-doodahphoto4
From left, Jackie Betz, Steve Betz, Holly Dagrossa, with twins Calvin and Robbie Long, 3, watch the annual Doo Dah Parade pass by 10th street on the Boardwalk.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march. (l-r) Jackie Betz, Steve Betz, Holly Dagrossa, with twins Calvin and Robbie Long, 3, watch the parade pass by 10th street on the boardwalk.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march. The Vogt family from Longbranch, Elodie, 9, holding her dog Cali, and mom Marisol and dad John, watch as the parade nears Moorlyn on the boardwalk.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march. Sue Harasink, from Winona, wearing a gift dog mask given to her by her daughter.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march. Wally, dressed in a lobster outfit, with his owner Jim Turner, from West Chester and Cape May Point.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
041422-cat-doodahphoto5
The annual Doo Dah parade was held Saturday, April 9 with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march in Ocean City.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
041422-cat-doodahphoto3
Maryann Cavallaro with her pooch Tonto Marie from Princeton.
Terry Degado and Erin Kile with their dog Tessa, from Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, take part in the Doo Dah Parade Saturday on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
MATTHEW STRABUK photos, FOR THE PRESS
On April 9 2022, in Ocean City, the annual Doo Dah parade was held with a large crowd out to see the bevy of bassett hounds on the march. Pooches Moxie, Huckleberry, and non-canine Lyla Fischer, 4, from Sleepy Hollow.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
