MAYS LANDING — When Ray Lucas entered the NFL, he didn't think he would end up in rehab.

However, after injuries that began to mount in college, that's where he found himself.

At 50, following addiction that brought him to the brink of suicide, he's now traveling to as many places as possible, sharing his story with young people, educating them on what could happen if they, too, let drugs lead them down the path to mental pain and suffering.

"When I was growing, one that they taught me was, 'Never ask for help, it's a sign of weakness,'" Lucas told about 100 students in Oakcrest High School's auditorium Tuesday. "I'm here to tell you that it's not. To ask for help is a sign of strength because we can't do it all by ourselves."

Lucas' appearance at the school was coordinated by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey and sponsored by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, with help from Atlantic Prevention Resources and the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Lucas is using his platform as a former professional quarterback to illustrate to teenagers and children how vulnerable they can be to developing a dependency on substances.

The visit to Oakcrest was particularly moving for its principal, Michael McGhee, who lost a family member to addiction.

"He was at Coastal Carolina, ran into a similar situation that Ray was dealing with, and we lost him a little over a year ago through his addiction," McGhee said of his brother, Danny. "He fought it for years."

Michael McGhee said Danny began taking pain meds as a child after an injury, similar to Lucas, who said a tackle by Hall of Famer Warren Sapp in college sparked a series of repeated surgeries and prescriptions for addictive painkillers.

Lucas played football for Rutgers University in the early 1990s, finishing his collegiate career ranked fourth all-time in touchdowns (43), fifth in completions (514) and sixth in passing yards (5,896), according to the school's website. He is the only player in the program's history to throw more than 40 touchdown passes and rush for 15 touchdowns, the website says.

He joined the New England Patriots as an undrafted rookie in 1996. From there, he stayed in the AFC East with the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. He then joined his final NFL team, the Baltimore Ravens, in 2003.

Pursuing professional sports is demanding, Lucas said. He always had to be willing to put himself on the line for his team. That need to show his toughness factored into how willing he would be to take drugs, he said, often with little to no information about them.

"I was sometimes taking 80 freaking pills a day," Lucas said.

He recalled walking into a bathroom and staring at himself in the mirror. Looking back at him was an unrecognizable shell of himself.

"I didn't know who the hell I was," Lucas said. "I was 169 pounds. That's what I was when I was a senior in high school. You know what I played at in the NFL? 220."

With his body heavily medicated, he often dealt with anxiety and depression, Lucas said. At his lowest, he saw the George Washington Bridge as a way out. At one point, he drove up and down the bridge, looking for a "sweet spot" to drive his car off with him in it.

Athletes, particularly student athletes, are susceptible to developing substance abuse issues because they often have easy access to drugs after sports-related injuries, said Angelo Valente, executive director of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey.

In a recent 12-month survey by the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, 12% of male athletes and 8% of female athletes had used prescription opioids.

Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds, who spoke briefly before Lucas was introduced, told the students the best way to guard themselves is to ask questions about medications they're prescribed after an injury, reminding them to ask for help if they need it.

He recalled finding a former Penn State University women's basketball player on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, struggling from an addiction brought on by her injuries as an athlete.

Lucas plans to continue traveling with his message, curtailing the chances of addiction in as many young people as he can. He also wants everyone to know that even athletes, often viewed as strong and resilient, can struggle.

"I'm here to tell you one thing: I made it out, so can you," Lucas said. "Don't be afraid to ask for help. I'm telling you, in this day and age, there are people everywhere that want to help you."

