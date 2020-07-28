Former Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr.'s sentencing date for a 2019 federal wire fraud conviction has been rescheduled to September.
Sentencing has been set for 2 p.m. Sept. 9 in U.S. District Court in Camden, according to a July 10 court order. The former mayor was scheduled to be sentenced July 22.
Gilliam's sentencing has been pushed back five times since he pleaded guilty Oct. 3 to defrauding a youth basketball program out of more than $87,000. He resigned as mayor the same day.
Restrictions against indoor gatherings because of the novel coronavirus forced an April sentencing hearing for Gilliam to be rescheduled. A federal court order filed March 30 allows video or teleconferencing for felony sentencing, among other judicial actions, in lieu of a personal appearance before a judge.
Under federal sentencing guidelines, Gilliam faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. Criminal justice experts do not believe Gilliam will receive a maximum sentence and could possibly avoid incarceration altogether.
Gilliam admitted to defrauding the AC Starz basketball program — a nonprofit he co-founded in 2011 — out of $87,215 between 2013 and 2018, according to court documents. Gilliam used solicited donations for personal expenses, including luxury designer clothing, expensive meals and personal trips to various locations, authorities said.
On Dec. 3, 2018, federal agents from the FBI and IRS raided Gilliam’s home and recovered $41,335. As part of a plea agreement signed in September 2019, that money was used toward restitution for the victims of Gilliam’s fraud and he must also pay the remaining $45,880.
First elected as an at-large councilman in 2008, Gilliam successfully ran for mayor in 2017. He was sworn in as Atlantic City’s 40th mayor Jan. 1, 2018.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.