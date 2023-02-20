VENTNOR — The 8,000 square foot former South Cornwall Avenue home of former Atlantic City casino executive Steve Wynn is being torn down.
#NEW Crews continue to take down the home once owned by Steve Wynn, the well-known real estate mogul who was a big name Atlantic City casinos. The home is in Ventnor along the boardwalk. @ACPressHuba @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/riCYqnGwKw— Eric Conklin (@ACPressConklin) February 20, 2023
Demolition crews were on site on Monday continue to work on razing the home.
Wynn opened the original Golden Nugget in Atlantic City and helped shape the city by playing a key role in developing the Atlantic City Expressway Connector tunnel.
The home was built in 1925 and sold in 2000 for $1 million, according to records from NJ Parcels.
It's unclear what will be done to the property once the home's demolition is finished.
