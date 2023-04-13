OCEAN CITY — Recently retired Philadelphia newscaster Jim Gardner will serve as grand marshal for the 68th annual Night in Venice later this summer, city officials announced on Thursday.
Gardner retired from WPVI-TV, commonly known as 6ABC, for more than 45 years, leaving the television station in 2022. He's most known for anchoring the 11 p.m. newscast on weekdays before shifting to the 6 p.m. slot.
Entries for the Night in Venice boat parade, which will be created with the theme of "It's a Philly Thing," are being accepted.
The annual boat gala draws thousands of spectators along the bayfront to watch from private parties and street ends as decorated vessels drift through the route along the Ocean City-Longport Bridge to Tennessee Avenue.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.