‘Everything we knew about death rituals and rites was completely gone’: How COVID-19 upended the funeral industry

“It was a rush on funeral homes,” he said. “Hospitals would say, ‘When are you coming to pick up this individual?’”

Undertakers would already be picking up five to 10 other bodies, he said. But that wasn’t good enough. The hospitals were running out of space to store those dead. The crematories were backed up by four weeks.

“Families were denied being with their spouse on life support in the hospital due to all those visitation restrictions,” he said. “Then (after they died) you can come in for 10 minutes and then we’re off to the cemetery.

“Everything we knew about death rituals and rites was completely gone.”

There was also a shortage of personal protective equipment. There were no gloves. No garments. No body bags.

“The numbers were increasing rapidly, but the supplies were decreasing,” he said. “The pressure was on, and all of a sudden life as we knew it didn’t exist.”

The hardest part was communicating with the families that they couldn’t have a service that their loved one deserved.