‘Everything we knew about death rituals and rites was completely gone’: How COVID-19 upended the funeral industry

A few weeks ago, Christine Draper drove to Texas with a portion of her brother’s ashes.
Norman Draper died April 17, 2020, due to health complications. He was 73. The last time Christine saw him was two weeks before he passed.
In Texas, she was meeting some of Norman’s friends, whom she had never met, to spread his ashes.
It was the first time, in over a year, she was doing something to memorialize Norman.
“I needed closure with my brother,” said Christine, of Atlantic City.
BRIDGETON — They gathered in anger and frustration. They gathered after a bloody spring that…
She didn’t hold a service of any kind when he died due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She didn’t want to have a ceremony last summer due to indoor capacity restrictions.
“How do you do that?” she said. “How do you do a memorial service and stop people at the door and say, ‘Well, sorry. You can’t come in.’
“The hardest part was he died in the middle of the pandemic and I did not get hugged until about a month ago when I got the vaccine,” she added. “The lack of human touch and compassion … there wasn’t even a handshake.”
She also lives alone. She had to grieve by herself.
FREEHOLD — Beachgoers at three popular Jersey Shore spots will be able to get vaccinated aga…
Indoor gatherings were limited, at one point down to 10 people last spring. Funerals were somewhat deemed essential, but funeral directors still had to shift operations.
When limits were low, David Umphlett, manager of Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes in Northfield, said the family would leave the building to allow for guests to come in and pay their respects.
“We would only have a certain number of visitors at a time,” he said. “If we got to our capacity of 50 people, two would leave then we would let two in.”
But the challenges didn’t stop there.
“In the beginning of the pandemic, everyone thought that they were fully prepared for what was coming,” said George Kelder, CEO of the New Jersey State Funeral Directors Association, which represents 95% of the funeral homes in the state. “But no one had experienced a pandemic in 100 years. When it finally landed on us and we had all of these dead individuals, we realized that the infrastructure we had in place in New Jersey rapidly became taxed.”
Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed an executive order making official next week’s easing o…
Each year, 65,000 to 75,000 people die in New Jersey, according to Kelder. During the pandemic, an additional 25,000 people died.
“Everyone was operating the way they typically operate, and then all of a sudden the phones didn’t stop ringing,” he said. “It was nonstop, and it was always more. The numbers were never depleting.”
The association found that hospital systems in the state were not built to accommodate an additional 25,000 dead.
“It was a rush on funeral homes,” he said. “Hospitals would say, ‘When are you coming to pick up this individual?’”
Undertakers would already be picking up five to 10 other bodies, he said. But that wasn’t good enough. The hospitals were running out of space to store those dead. The crematories were backed up by four weeks.
VINELAND — A city motorist was intoxicated when he struck a teenager on a bicycle last month…
“Families were denied being with their spouse on life support in the hospital due to all those visitation restrictions,” he said. “Then (after they died) you can come in for 10 minutes and then we’re off to the cemetery.
“Everything we knew about death rituals and rites was completely gone.”
There was also a shortage of personal protective equipment. There were no gloves. No garments. No body bags.
“The numbers were increasing rapidly, but the supplies were decreasing,” he said. “The pressure was on, and all of a sudden life as we knew it didn’t exist.”
The hardest part was communicating with the families that they couldn’t have a service that their loved one deserved.
TRENTON — Capacity restrictions in New Jersey related to COVID-19 will be significantly redu…
“Families said, ‘Why are they doing this to me? Why can’t I do what I want to do?’” said Jack McAvaddy, co-owner of Gormley Funeral Home in Atlantic City. “We were trying to get people to understand that you were not having traditional funerals, we’re not permitted to have traditional funerals. We can’t have the big viewings. We can’t have the mass of people in church. There will not be open caskets. You won’t see that person again.
“You try to soften it for them, but it was hard on the funeral directors,” he added. “We were trying to get people to understand that we’re not the ones doing this. This is the nature of what we’re dealing with.”
If a person died of COVID-19, they typically were cremated or buried right away. If there was a service, the casket had to remain closed.
“The dialogue … tough,” Umphlett said. “We’re sitting here crying with a family because we can’t give them a service that they want.”
Due to the restrictions, many families decided to hold off on services and plan for a later date. Christine Draper is having a celebration for Norman this summer.
Because people couldn’t gather, many funeral homes pivoted virtually and livestreamed services online. Virtual services were starting to take off before the pandemic, Kelder said. COVID-19 just fast-tracked them. He believes logging on to watch a funeral service virtually is here to stay.
But the pandemic wasn’t just hard on families. The nature of it took an emotional toll on those in the funeral industry as well.
“We were just dealing with one problem complicated by another problem,” Kelder said. “In the beginning it was just another order, another order, another order. We’re going through it mentally, emotionally, physically too because we’re working 24/7, we’re dealing with all of this grief and issues with families who said, ‘No one’s going to tell me what to do.’”
Funeral directors had to keep themselves safe as well when it came to the virus.
Once the COVID-19 vaccine became available, the association petitioned Gov. Phil Murphy’s office to be in the first group to receive it.
“We are truly health care workers,” Kelder said. “We sit in the middle. You go in to the front door of the hospital and you will leave by the front door or you will leave by the back door. We’re at the back door. If you took us out … the whole system breaks down.”
Fourteen months into the pandemic, Kelder is seeing an “unvetted grief of the community that hasn’t been experienced yet.”
“Things are more normal now, but you have 10,000, 15,000 individuals that haven’t (had the proper time to grieve),” he said.
Taking Norman to Texas is a big step in Christine Draper’s grieving process.
“To have a funeral when nobody could be there … I couldn’t,” she said. “When you lose somebody, you need that time for people to say nice things and hold your hand and pat your back. We were robbed of that.”
Contact: 609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.