Everything on four, two or one wheel converging on shore towns this year

"City ordinance 92-24 prohibits motorized bikes and scooters from being operated on the Boardwalk as well as city sidewalks," said Rebekah Mena, a spokesperson for the Mayor's Office.

On a recent morning, several electric bikes mixed with other riders on the Atlantic City Boardwalk despite the ordinance.

Safety experts have not seen a huge spike in injuries as the electric vehicles proliferate. But there are some safety concerns. A report from the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety in 2020 found that e-scooter riders suffered more injuries per mile than bicycle riders, but bike riders were three times as likely to be hit by a motor vehicle. Most scooter riders who were injured were hurt while riding on a sidewalk, the study found.

The study also found that many consumers like the idea of reducing carbon emissions for short trips, but suggested a mix of pedestrians and scooters may be unsustainable.

In Cape May, Voll had concerns about other low-speed vehicles. Often described as golf-carts, battery-powered low-speed vehicles have been gaining popularity for years. They are supposed to be restricted to 25 mph speed zones and operated like a motor vehicle. They are often used to shuttle families to and from the beach.