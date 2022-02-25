'Everyone is in a state of shock': Local Ukrainians take action as 'nightmare' unfolds

Iryna Mazur may have been among the first in the Philadelphia region to realize Wednesday night her Ukrainian homeland was minutes from falling under Russian attack.

She's fluent not only in Ukrainian but in Russian. And as she watched a live feed of President Vladimir Putin's address on state television — she's studied him for a long time — she understood exactly what he was saying.

"It was obvious the attack would be right after the speech," she said.

News reports of Russian shelling soon dominated the news channels. And in places like Philadelphia, South Jersey and the Jersey Shore, people with family, friends or roots in the eastern European nation of Ukraine reacted with anger and disbelief.

“As far as I’m concerned, there is only one way to look at it,” said Roman Osadchuk II, of North Wildwood. “Vladimir Putin is looking to claw back the old Soviet Union and has been for 30 years.”

Osadchuk’s mother was born in Ukraine, while his father was born in the United States. His father's side of the family is also from Ukraine. He still has family there.

“It’s terrible, horrible to see a country fight to win its independence for six, seven decades to now vindictively be clawed back,” Osadchuk said.

Mazur, the honorary consul of Ukraine in Philadelphia, spent the rest of Wednesday night on Zoom, talking to members of the region's large Ukrainian community and fielding the latest updates from contacts inside Ukraine itself.

"All Ukrainians wept," she said. "We all cried. ... Watching those missiles hit Kyiv."

On Thursday, tears dried.

Mazur was on the highway, driving to Washington, D.C., for a late-afternoon rally outside the White House and laying plans for a pro-Ukrainian demonstration in Center City on Friday.

"We are not panicking," Mazur said. "We are regrouping."

She and other Ukrainian leaders rallied people to call their elected officials and President Joe Biden to demand greater support for embattled Ukraine.

Some 5,245 Ukrainian immigrants make their homes in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburban and South Jersey counties, as do 54,324 people of Ukrainian ancestry.

After weeks of international tension, troop buildups, threats and diplomacy, the news when it came still was jarring — their homeland being invaded, their family members there in danger.

John Bortnyk, 77, of Forked River in Lacey Township, was born in Ukraine and came to the United States with his parents as a 5-year-old in 1950.

He has been talking to his cousins, who live near the Polish border about a half-hour outside Lviv, which he said is the capital city of the western region.

“My cousin Bill says they are still secure. The area hasn't been attacked,” Bortnyk said. “The city of Lviv has (had some incursions), but nothing drastic.”

The family is planning to send the women and children over the Polish border to relatives of Bortnyk’s wife, he said.

The men — “my cousin and his son and the husbands of the grandchildren” — are staying behind to fight, Bortnyk said.

Poland, Romania and Slovakia are bracing for potentially millions of refugees, adding to a worldwide crisis that sees 84 million people — roughly the population of Germany — now forcibly displaced by persecution, violence or human-rights violations.

Ukraine is a nation of about 44 million people, a land roughly the size of Texas. Immigrants from the Black Sea state came to the Philadelphia region and the United States in distinct waves, beginning in about 1870.

Poor farmers who had been enslaved by the Austro-Hungarian and Russian empires were drawn here by the promise of steady, paying jobs. About 240,000 settled in the U.S. eastern farmlands and in anthracite coal-mining towns in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

As many as 250,000 more Ukrainians arrived in the early 1900s, helping create the new, industrial world through jobs at steel, glass and rail manufacturers in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Cleveland and Detroit.

Ukrainian immigration paused at the start of World War I, then all but stopped after Congress set limits on migrants. At the end of World War II, tens of thousands of displaced Ukrainians came to the United States, where they helped revive and expand local Ukrainian American organizations.

The Soviet Union's control of Ukraine essentially cut off new immigration for four decades. It resumed only with the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and official Ukrainian independence in 1991.

On Thursday, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia was investigating raising funds to support the 200,000 Jews in Ukraine — 9,000 of them Holocaust survivors — given "what is no longer just unrest but clearly a war," said Michael Balaban, president and CEO of the nonprofit.

"We're concerned for the safety of everyone in the region, but most especially — based on our mission — the safety of the Jewish population there," Balaban said.

"Everyone is in a state of shock," said Denis Sichkar, pastor of the First Ukrainian Baptist Church in Northeast Philadelphia, where parishioners are seeing the war unfold in messages from loved ones overseas.

Most of the church's 200 parishioners are first-generation immigrants who arrived after the collapse of the Soviet Union. All have family members in Ukraine.

On a cold, damp Thursday night, parishioners trickled in twos and threes into St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, many of them recently immigrants come to say a prayer for their homeland. Some couldn't hold back their tears.

"I got up and read messages from my sister that they've been attacked," said Olena Dmytriieva, of Philadelphia.

Most parishioners at the church, where the U.S. and Ukraine flags fly side by side outside the main door, came to this country within the past 20 years. Many have parents and siblings who now are in danger.

"The worst is the unknown — 'What's going to happen next?'" said Bishop Andriy Rabiy.

Ukrainians here were trying to contact family members and friends in Ukraine.

Greg Gioe, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township, has been worried about his friend Bojan, a web developer from Ukraine, whom he met in Atlantic City when Bojan was working his way through college as a casino car valet.

Bojan had recently relocated from Ukraine to Estonia after Russia "started serious saber rattling several weeks ago," Gioe said. His friend was worried about his family, and Gioe was worried for him.

And angry.

“Putin is threatening us all to satisfy his ego," said Gioe, who has been donating to the International Rescue Committee as a gesture to help his friend.

Gioe said his feelings are so strongly against Russia’s actions that he would support U.S. actions even though he has family that could be called to war.

"I have draft-age children and relatives and I don't say this lightly, but we deserve a world where we are not held hostage by an aging madman and tyrant. We didn't win the Cold War to go back to it," Gioe said.

Mazur, the local Ukrainian consul, thought the same. Her parents and brother still live in Ukraine.

"It's just absolutely horrible, horrible aggression," she said. "This would never have happened if the world had acted eight years ago. ... Each time we tolerate him, each time the world communicates with him and negotiates, he takes it as a sign of weakness."

This article originally was published in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Press Staff Writers Michelle Brunetti Post and Selena Vasquez contributed to this report.