HAMMONTON — Gilda Ceasar, 79, has made shopping at the local Walmart a joyous experience since the store opened in 1995.

Martin Kabba, 37, said the high-spirited customer host was "without a doubt" one of the reasons residents like to shop at the Hammonton Walmart.

"I've never seen her not be nice, or not happy," said Kabba, a Hammonton resident who shops at the Walmart. "Sometimes you come into a store and the greeters look a little angry, which is understandable. It's hard to be in the customer service industry. But she's always happy."

With a heartwarming smile, a simple wave and a comforting "how are you doing today," Ceasar melts away any doom and gloom shoppers have as soon as they walk through the door.

"I love to meet people, and I love to help people," Ceasar said.

Ceasar's love for assisting others drove her to become a private duty nurse at Greenbriar Nursing Center in Hammonton for 15 years while working at Walmart. She still does private duty nursing, and even offers to help customers who need assistance caring for their loved ones.

"I've known her since me and my wife got married and moved to Hammonton 27 years ago," said Jose LaLuz, 72, while shopping at the Hammonton Walmart. "She's always happy, she's always nice to us. ... We love her very much."

LaLuz said he always says hi and bye to Ceasar when he walks in or out of the Walmart. When he doesn't see Ceasar greeting customers, he'll look for her, or ask for her.

Ceasar said the key to her happiness is that she still loves her job after nearly three decades.

The Mullica Township native worked with boats most of her life. She worked at several different marinas for 18 years until the last marina she worked at in Egg Harbor City, for Viking Yachts, closed in the early 1990s.

When she was hired as a customer host for Walmart in 1995, she only had $3 in her pocket.

"I love Walmart. They gave me the opportunity to work when I had nothing," Ceasar said.

Ceasar said her favorite time of year at the Hammonton Walmart is summer, since she gets to meet different people from all over the world.

Summer is the busiest time of year at the store, since blueberry season starts late spring. Migrant workers come to harvest the farm town's blueberries and other seasonal crops until the end of August.

"I don't speak Spanish, but they've helped me learn little by little," said Ceasar of the majority Hispanic population.

Looking for gluten-free cinnamon swirl bread: Franny The Shopaholic Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I buy gluten-free cinnamon swirl bread other than at W…

Besides greeting customers, Ceasar directs people to certain aisles or locations for the products and services they're looking for, assists kids who might have gotten separated from their parents and prevents shoplifting.

She also offers to help customers pay if they're a dollar or two short, brings gifts for customers' birthdays, condolence cards for when a pet dies and other acts of kindness, she said.

Ceasar also helps Walmart raise money for different causes. Recently, she had a blue water jug near her to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, a pediatric hospital network that relies on donations and community support to treat children who have gaps in their medical coverage.

In turn, the community has built an intense bond with Ceasar.

"She's the one person we look for when you come in, no matter what," said Bijal Patel, assistant manager of the Hammonton Walmart. "Every customer loves her, talks about her. People call about her all the time, and when we post a photo of her on Facebook, there will be like 200 comments of people saying how awesome she is. She's like a celebrity."

Ceasar said she's had local kids she's known since they were little grow up and ask her to come to their graduation or wedding.

Patel said Ceasar's charisma has transferred to her colleagues.

Ceasar said the key to keeping her energy up is getting a good night's sleep, eating healthy by growing her own vegetables and having plenty of laughs with her family.

Ceasar has two adult children, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Her love for Walmart has transferred to some of her family as well. One of her two daughters, Claudia Ceasar, and a few of her other family members also work at Walmart.

Claudia Ceasar said she's been working overnight as a stock person at the Mays Landing Walmart for 20 years. After she lost her job as a cashier at a pharmacy in Egg Harbor Township, her mom suggested Walmart as a job option.

"I tried Walmart for a while, and 20 years later, I'm still here," said Claudia Ceasar, 58, about the kind people and "good pay" that have made two decades of working at Walmart a pleasure.

She added that everybody knows Gilda Ceasar — "young, old, new customers, you name it" — to the point that they come into the Mays Landing Walmart and say how nice, friendly and helpful she is.

"I'm truly blessed," Ceasar said.

GALLERY: Walmart greeter Gilda Ceasar