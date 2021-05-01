Event organizers anxious for increased capacities for indoor and indoor gatherings

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive orders, event planners are facing difficult decisions over the next few weeks about whether to hold major concerts, lifeguard races and other summer staples such as the Atlantic City Air Show and Ocean City’s annual Night in Venice boat parade.
Organizers have been left with less than a handful of choices: Hold your event, but change it from previous years; cancel it; postpone it; or schedule it on its usual annual date and hope for the best.
Planners behind the Exit Zero Jazz Festival in Cape May and the Lizzie Rose Music Room in Tuckerton decided to holds their events with alterations. Each took music festivals and series that are usually held indoors and brought them outdoors.
The spring edition of the indoor Exit Zero Jazz Festival scheduled for mid-April last year was canceled, but after a test run of a weekly weekend summer music series, the fall edition took place outdoors at four sites: the Emlen Physick Estate, a brewery, a winery and a distillery.
The festival’s spring edition this year took place in April at five outdoor sites: the Cape May Ferry, the Cape May Convention Hall beach, a brewery, a distillery and a winery.
Michael Kline, the festival’s executive producer and artistic director, said he believes the fall festival was the only one on the East Coast to go live during the last six months of last year. Kline also said the spring edition was one of the few live East Coast jazz festivals for the first six months of this year.
“People really cooperated and complied with all the COVID mandates. People wanted to hear music. Bands really wanted to play. It was the first time the bands in the summer series were able to play in six or seven months,” Kline said.
With a distance of only about 55 feet from the front of the stage to the back of the room, the Lizzie Rose Music Room is too small to both hold concerts and socially distance the maximum 75-person audience, so the music series has been relocated outdoors to The Pavilion In The Pines inside the Atlantic Shore Pines Campground in Tuckerton.
Lou Reichert, the music coordinator of the Lizzie Rose Music Room, has booked 15 shows from June 6 through Sept. 6, including saxophonist Vanessa Collier, blues artists Trudy Lynn and Popa Chubby and tribute acts to Eric Clapton, Tom Petty and others.
“Many of these artists and bands have put off touring until 2022 but are making exceptions for our fans,” Reichert said in a statement. “Join us just a short distance down the road (from the Lizzie Rose Music Room) at the Atlantic Shore Pines Campground where we’ll be able to gather safely and follow social distancing guidelines in a natural outdoor setting.”
Jon Henderson, event organizer and owner of Good Time Tricycle Productions in Linwood, said his company will hold five outdoor events this year, including the Downbeach Seafood Festival in September, and one indoor event, the 2021 Atlantic City Tattoo Expo in November at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Henderson has scheduled the Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival, including The Early November from Hammonton, on June 4 and 5 outdoors at Bader Field in Atlantic City.
In the executive order to be issued next week and take effect May 10, Murphy will allow fairs and carnivals to operate at 50% capacity.
Bader Field is so large that Henderson will be able to hold his festival on its scheduled dates. He plans to sell 5,000 tickets for each of the three sessions.
“There will be social distancing outdoors. There will be a 10-foot gap between each vendor, Henderson said. “The Beer & Music Festival could be the first big (South Jersey) event in a post-COVID world.”
Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber and director of the Atlantic City Airshow, said this year’s edition has been scheduled for Aug. 18, but he is also waiting to see if the outdoor gathering limit will be raised because hundreds of thousands of people show up to see the airshow.
“We will be outdoors with tons of fresh air,” said Chait, who added many more people should be vaccinated by August. “We should be in a very good position to put on the airshow.”
In the executive order taking effect May 10, outdoor gathering limits will increase to 500, and outdoor capacity for large venues, redefined as venues with 1,000 or more fixed seats, will increase to 50% with 6 feet of distance between groups.
Murphy said earlier this week he hopes the outdoor gathering limit will “substantially” increase again before Memorial Day.
Ocean City Mayor Jay A. Gillian announced Friday that plans are moving forward for a Night In Venice on July 24, said Doug Bergen, the city’s public information officer.
“The parade route covers more than 4 miles, and at no point would more than 500 gather in close proximity,” Bergen said.
Carmen Marotta, who runs Tony Mart LLC, has booked the bands for 12 of the past 16 years for the Somers Point beach concert series. He said he is moving forward with this year’s concert series. He is soliciting sponsors and trying to line up talent on a preliminary basis. The tentative plan is to start the series July 2.
Marotta’s first major outdoor music event will be a tribute to Van Morrison, Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan and The Band, entitled “Stand Up and Deliver” for South Jersey’s greatest musicians, from 3 to 7 p.m. May 15 at Fitzpatrick’s Deli and Steakhouse in Somers Point.
The South Jersey Lifeguard Championships has been a fixture of the summer season since 1949, but it was canceled last year.
Sandy Bosacco, president of the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association, said the event is currently scheduled for Aug. 13. A meeting will be held May 13 to discuss it, Bosacco said.
“I’m optimistic about it. In what form it would be, I don’t know,” Bosacco said. “It’s up in the air, but I’m sure we will discuss and decide it as a group.”
