Event organizers anxious for increased capacities for indoor and indoor gatherings

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive orders, event planners are facing difficult decisions over the next few weeks about whether to hold major concerts, lifeguard races and other summer staples such as the Atlantic City Air Show and Ocean City’s annual Night in Venice boat parade.

Organizers have been left with less than a handful of choices: Hold your event, but change it from previous years; cancel it; postpone it; or schedule it on its usual annual date and hope for the best.

Planners behind the Exit Zero Jazz Festival in Cape May and the Lizzie Rose Music Room in Tuckerton decided to holds their events with alterations. Each took music festivals and series that are usually held indoors and brought them outdoors.

The spring edition of the indoor Exit Zero Jazz Festival scheduled for mid-April last year was canceled, but after a test run of a weekly weekend summer music series, the fall edition took place outdoors at four sites: the Emlen Physick Estate, a brewery, a winery and a distillery.

The festival’s spring edition this year took place in April at five outdoor sites: the Cape May Ferry, the Cape May Convention Hall beach, a brewery, a distillery and a winery.