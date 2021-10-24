Event encourages early voting in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The first year for early voting in New Jersey is here and Atlantic City-area churchgoers took advantage Sunday of the opportunity to make their voices heard.
Atlantic County voters gathered at the Second Baptist Church for the area’s first Souls to the Polls event. Several dozen parishioners left the church just after service ended at noon, and walked about two blocks to an early-voting site at the Atlantic City Library.
Music played in the background, and the group was led by a local children’s dance group. They were also accompanied to the library by Atlantic City Democratic Committee Chair Constance Days-Chapman and Atlantic City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz.
From noon to 4 p.m., parishioners from churches throughout the Atlantic City area were bussed to Second Baptist to make the short trip to the polls.
James Ware, one of Second Baptist’s oldest parishioners and a resident of Atlantic City since 1938, said he was excited to see people turn out Sunday.
“If you don’t vote, you have no voice,” Ware said. “Don’t complain after people get in office saying ‘I should have, or ‘I could have.’ Go and vote.”
“You still have good people in Atlantic City,” he added, encouraging voters not to become disillusioned with cynical politics.
Souls to the Polls has been an event for Black communities in Southern states for years. They were typically held on the Sunday before Election Day. The implementation and extension of early-voting periods in states across the country in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has seen to the growth of the movement nationwide.
Sunday's event in Atlantic City was organized by the Fellowship of Churches of Atlantic City and Vicinity, the Atlantic City NAACP, local fraternities and sororities, and other local civic groups.
“It’s important for us to understand the power that we have within Atlantic City, and the power that we have as voters, in order to put the right people in place to represent our city,” said Days-Chapman, whose father, the Rev. Collins A. Days Sr., is the pastor at Second Baptist. “We’re going to show them that early voting in the state of New Jersey was worth it, because we’re going to take advantage of it.”
Atlantic City resident Eunice Clarke said she believed the event was part of an important effort to get people acquainted to early voting — and ultimately more engaged in democracy.
“It’s important and vital, because nobody can do it for us — we have to do it for ourselves,” Clarke said. “The only way things are going to change is if we, ourselves, change them.”
Charmaine Hall said she had already voted by mail, but had come out to show support for the community. She said that early voting would make it easier for New Jersey citizens to vote, and that participation in the early-voting process would grow as more people in New Jersey familiarized themselves with it.
Ed Green, who was at the event representing the fraternity Iota Phi Theta, called the event encouraging, although he wished the turnout could have been higher. Green said he was especially happy to see younger people attending.
“I believe it’s encouraging absolutely, especially for the younger generation to get out and to see some of the older generation out here doing what we should be doing,” Green said.
Eli Gbayee said he was taking special care to celebrate the importance of voting. Having emigrated from Liberia to the United States in 1999 and becoming an American citizen, Gbayee said voting was an important civic duty that he cherishes. He said the state’s new early-voting period would help enable more people to get out and take part in that civic duty.
“One of the most important, valuable things I get as a citizen is to vote every election,” Gbayee said. “I vote every time there’s an election, because I feel like so many people suffered, so many people died for me to have the opportunity to be able to vote, and exercise my voice to be able to bring change into our community to help our school district to help our local officials, and also to help our city.”
Gbayee said that the state’s new early-voting period would help enable more people to get out and take part in that civic duty.
“For the pastor to introduce and give the members and the community an opportunity to go out and vote early, I think it’s a blessing,” Gbayee said.
Gbayee attended the event with his baby daughter, Eliana, saying that that he hoped the event could help instill in his daughter the importance of voting at a young age.
The Souls to the Polls event held Sunday also saw some candidate appearances. Rizwan Khan Malik and Matthew James Diullio-Jusino, two GOP candidates for at-large seats on City Council, were handing out campaign pamphlets. Stephanie Marshall, a Democratic candidate for an at-large seat, also made an appearance.
The enthusiasm toward voting was not universal at the event. Hall, said she agreed with young people who have grown disillusioned with the political process. She added that she would likely not vote in the next presidential election, citing what she called the Biden administration’s failure to pass new voting rights legislation and to help the Black community.
Clarke, who was standing to Hall’s side, strongly disagreed. She said that she wanted to teach the next generation the importance of exercising the right to vote – and teach them how hard people have had to fight to secure that right.
“I think that’s a problem with our young people, they’re a generation away from when I was coming up, when we had to march to vote, we had to march to even eat at some of the restaurants on the Boardwalk,” Clarke said.
Shabazz said he was happy to see the state create new ways to get voters, especially younger ones, more politically engaged.
“People are energized, they want to vote,” Shabazz said “I’m really encouraged by the young people, because it’s important that we get young people involved in civic ventures, telling them the importance of voting.”
Similar events happened across the country Sunday — including in Virginia, where there is a closely contested and closely watched gubernatorial race. In New Jersey, other Souls to the Polls events are being held over the next two weeks in Newark, Patterson and Trenton.
There are six early-voting sites in Atlantic County, including the Atlantic City Library. There are three early-voting sites each in Cumberland County and Cape May County, and 10 sites in Ocean County. Information about these sites can be found on the New Jersey Voter Information Center at www.nj.gov/state/elections/vote-early-voting.shtml.
More information about vote-by-mail can also be found at the New Jersey Information Voting Center at https://www.nj.gov/state/elections/vote-by-mail.shtml.
The growth of the Souls to the Polls movement takes place as some states, such as Georgia and Texas, roll back access to the polls before Election Day in a purported effort to thwart election fraud. Critics have attacked these laws as efforts to make it more difficult for Black voters and other voters of color to cast their ballots.
Clarke encouraged New Jersey citizens to exercise their right to vote, arguing that staying home would be to submit to voter-suppression efforts.
“It’s critical,” Clarke said of voting. “Not just to emotionally vote, but to know who your candidates are, to know what the issues are, to know what’s important for you and your children, and then yes, come out and vote.”
The New Jersey early-voting period lasts through Oct. 31, with early-voting polls open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Election Day is Nov. 2.
