Event encourages early voting in Atlantic City

Souls to the Polls has been an event for Black communities in Southern states for years. They were typically held on the Sunday before Election Day. The implementation and extension of early-voting periods in states across the country in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has seen to the growth of the movement nationwide.

Sunday's event in Atlantic City was organized by the Fellowship of Churches of Atlantic City and Vicinity, the Atlantic City NAACP, local fraternities and sororities, and other local civic groups.

“It’s important for us to understand the power that we have within Atlantic City, and the power that we have as voters, in order to put the right people in place to represent our city,” said Days-Chapman, whose father, the Rev. Collins A. Days Sr., is the pastor at Second Baptist. “We’re going to show them that early voting in the state of New Jersey was worth it, because we’re going to take advantage of it.”

Atlantic City resident Eunice Clarke said she believed the event was part of an important effort to get people acquainted to early voting — and ultimately more engaged in democracy.

“It’s important and vital, because nobody can do it for us — we have to do it for ourselves,” Clarke said. “The only way things are going to change is if we, ourselves, change them.”