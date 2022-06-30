Evening car crash in Villas injures 2, driver extracted

LOWER TOWNSHIP - A pair of drivers were taken to Cape Regional Medical Center after their cars collided on Fulling Mill Road Wednesday night in the township's Villas section, Capt. Donald Vanaman said Thursday.
Their condition was unclear Thursday morning.
Township police were notified of a two-vehicle collision around 10:46 p.m., with witnesses reporting that the crash caused one of the vehicles to overturn.
A multi-agency response was initiated, with support from Middle Township police, Inspira Rescue AtlantiCare, and both the Villas and Rio Grande fire departments, Vanaman said.
At the scene, first responders found a 2006 Toyota Tundra, driven by 72-year-old Guy Tostevin, of Villas, on its side, as well as a 2003 Toyota Corolla, Vanaman said.
The Tundra was headed westbound when it crossed the road's double-yellow lines into the westbound lanes while trying to pass a vehicle.
The Corolla's driver, who was not identified, steered the vehicle into the westbound lanes to avoid collision, Vanaman said.
The Tundra returned to the westbound lanes, causing a head-on collision that forced the truck onto its side, Vanaman said.
First responders were forced to pull Tostevin from the truck due to his injuries' severity and the vehicle's damage.
Both vehicles suffered severe damage and were towed from the scene after fire personnel deemed them safe.
Fulling Mill Road was temporarily closed to traffic while first responders were on scene, Vanaman said.
