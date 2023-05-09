A Holland-based documentary filmmaker has been visiting Cumberland County in recent years to uncover the history of Seabrook Farms, formerly the largest vegetable farm and frozen vegetable processing operation in the world during the 1950s.

Helga Merits, whose work focuses on refugees and dislocation after World War II, is making a film, “The Paradox of Seabrook Farms,” about the company that is not just based on its business success.

Merits is more interested in the fact that the global community was employed to do the farm production work. Seabrook employed 5,000 workers from 25 countries speaking 30 different languages.

“It (Seabrook Farms) shows how you deal with injustice,” said Merits, the documentary’s director. “How do you deal with it without getting depressed and embittered?”

“The Paradox of Seabrook Farms” will focus on the experiences of all the communities at Seabrook Farms, their histories, the ways they managed to cope and all that it took to succeed, Merits said.

Among the most predominant of the employees were Japanese Americans and the little known Japanese Peruvians, who were released from U.S. internment camps starting in 1944 during World War II, and the Estonian and Latvian refugees from war-ravaged Europe, Merits said. African American migrant laborers from the Deep South escaping Jim Crow were also at Seabrook.

Merits explained to the Board of Trustees of the Seabrook Educational and Cultural Center that her film will be about all the communities who lived and worked at Seabrook Farms. The members voted unanimously to endorse the making of the Seabrook film.

Merits, whose father was Estonian, was in this country in 2018 for a screening of her fifth documentary, “Coming Home Soon: The Refugee Children of Geislingen,” at the Boston Baltic Film Festival.

All the interviewees found themselves in the Geislingen refugee camp from 1945 to 1950 in the south of Germany. The camp became a small Estonia with a choir, hospital, newspapers, orchestra, post office, schools, theater, workshops and more.

After the screening in Boston, about 10 people approached Merits and told her they had a similar experience growing up in Seabrook. She decided to do a documentary about Seabrook after talking to these people.

Seabrook Farms was located in a village in Upper Deerfield Township in northern Cumberland County. The company and the village were named after the founder of the company, Charles Franklin Seabrook.

Merits, who is also the documentary’s producer, researcher and script writer, returned to the U.S. in September 2019 to do her first in-person interviews with Cumberland County people who knew about Seabrook.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the borders of the U.S. were closed in 2020 through the summer of 2021. Merits tried to obtain a special visa to return to the U.S.

“I wrote President Biden. I heard nothing back,” Merits said.

Merits returned in May 2022 to Cumberland County. She interviewed African-Americans, Estonian-Americans and Japanese-Americans who worked at Seabrook, and the local community.

The Seabrook Farms company ceased to exist in 1959 when the company was sold off to Seeman Brothers. Many years later, C.F. Seabrook’s sons started a company that exists at a different location, 85 Finley Road, Upper Deerfield Township, and is titled Seabrook Brothers & Sons.

Last May, Merits was shown around the Seabrook Brothers & Sons plant and filmed fields, irrigation systems and spinach.

Merits made her third trip last month to Seabrook and Bridgeton to do interviews and filming for her documentary. She did a meet and greet April 22 at the Bridgeton Public Library, where she talked about her documentary, and people shared their family’s memories and mementos.

“I came in contact with some people I didn’t know yet. I had not yet come in contact with the Polish community, but thanks to the meeting, I could interview two people from this community. But there were also people from the German community, Japanese and Estonian. So I was very happy with the meeting,” Merits said.

Bridgeton resident and Broadway and off-Broadway producer Robert Dragotta, the Cumberland County Historical Commission chairman, met Merits when she first visited in 2019. He offered his house as a place where she could talk to people who had experiences at Seabrook and were Cumberland County residents at some point. They met in his kitchen. He sat and listened.

“I didn’t realize how the U.S. government treated its Japanese citizens after Pearl Harbor,” Dragotta said. “I became interested in what Helga is doing.”

Dragotta, who produced a 1990 documentary titled “Encounters With Truth,” about Rajmohan Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, decided to team up with Merits to help make her documentary a reality.

“I was fascinated by the way all these people came together and lived together,” Dragotta said. “It’s a wonderful history that needs to be maintained.”

Merits left May 6 from the U.S. to head to Toronto until May 13 before flying back to Europe.

Merits’ North American trip completes the first phase of filmmaking — the development, research, interviews and pre-production filming. The second phase — script writing, music composition, editing, copyright and technical details — begins this summer and will need financial support for the documentary to come out next year.

“A GoFundMe page is being set up,” Dragotta said. “We have got a plan to reach out to my friends in Hollywood (for financing).”

