Ethics complaint dropped against Egg Harbor Township mayor, deputy mayor

In one of Hodson and Pfrommer's digital advertisements, Rivera and March alleged their Republican opponents staged two marked township police vehicles behind them in the parking lot of the Walmart on the Black Horse Pike.

Hodson and Pfrommer won re-election in November. Even though the ethics and campaign finance complaints have been withdrawn on the municipal level, the New Jersey State Ethics Commission still has to render a judgment on the complaint, Rivera said.

Pfrommer said the ethics and campaign finance charges against her and Hodson were just a way to gain attention during the political season. She also said she is not concerned about the Ethics Commission.

"I was very happy to see that they rescinded it. It was the right thing to do," Pfrommer said.

Rivera didn't want to rescind his ethics and campaign finance charges, and March did not want him to either. Rivera said his lawyer and Atlantic County Democratic Committee Chairman Mike Suleiman thought it would be best to rescind the local-level ethics and campaign finance complaints.

"We didn't want to make it look like we were sore losers," Rivera said.

