Ethics complaint dropped against Egg Harbor Township mayor, deputy mayor

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Since the November election, there are some things that are known and unknown about township politics and the composition of the Township Committee.
It is unknown whether Republican Andrew Parker will remain a township committeeman. If a special election is held April 20 and he wins the race, he will leave the committee to join the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners.
In the November election, Democrat Thelma Witherspoon, of Hamilton Township, defeated Parker 15,034 to 14,748 to become a commissioner representing the county's 3rd District, which covers parts of Egg Harbor and Hamilton townships.
But county Clerk Ed McGettigan sent the wrong ballots to 338 people in the district, wrongfully depriving them of their right to vote in the District 3 race. Since her win was by a smaller margin than the number of people disenfranchised, a judge decertified Witherspoon's win and ordered the new election.
Witherspoon, however, is appealing the judge's decision, and was recently awarded a stay of the April 20 special election until an appellate court rules on it.
It is known that the ethics and campaign finance complaints filed by Democratic Township Committee candidates Frank Rivera and Lisa March against incumbent Republicans Mayor Paul Hodson and Deputy Mayor Laura Pfrommer have been withdrawn, township Clerk Eileen M. Tedesco said.
In one of Hodson and Pfrommer's digital advertisements, Rivera and March alleged their Republican opponents staged two marked township police vehicles behind them in the parking lot of the Walmart on the Black Horse Pike.
Hodson and Pfrommer won re-election in November. Even though the ethics and campaign finance complaints have been withdrawn on the municipal level, the New Jersey State Ethics Commission still has to render a judgment on the complaint, Rivera said.
Pfrommer said the ethics and campaign finance charges against her and Hodson were just a way to gain attention during the political season. She also said she is not concerned about the Ethics Commission.
"I was very happy to see that they rescinded it. It was the right thing to do," Pfrommer said.
Rivera didn't want to rescind his ethics and campaign finance charges, and March did not want him to either. Rivera said his lawyer and Atlantic County Democratic Committee Chairman Mike Suleiman thought it would be best to rescind the local-level ethics and campaign finance complaints.
"We didn't want to make it look like we were sore losers," Rivera said.
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
