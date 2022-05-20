Estell Manor Councilwoman Julie Sparks dies

ESTELL MANOR — City Councilwoman Julie Sparks died following a battle with cancer, the Atlantic County Republicans announced on their Facebook page Friday.
"She fought cancer valiantly and remained dedicated to her community until the end," Atlantic County Commissioner Amy Gatto wrote on her Facebook page. "She was a wonderful woman."
Atlantic County Republican Chairman Don Purdy directed questions about Sparks to Absecon City Councilman and county Republican Executive Director Nick LaRotonda, who could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
