Estate sale to honor Margate 'Tag Sale Lady'

MARGATE — Signs hung on utility poles or notices online for a tag sale or estate sale are a signal that something interesting, collectible or possibly historical might be inside the home.

Indeed, that may be the case as collectors and the curious line up Thursday on Knight Avenue for the first day of the estate sale of Anita Ojserkis.

Ojserkis and her business partner of many years, Marilyn Anderson, were known as the “Tag Sale Ladies” in Atlantic and Cape May counties. For the better part of four decades, they helped countless families find a way to downsize their homes, disperse accumulated items and sell the contents of a home when the owner moved or died. The duo operated Tag Sales Specialties until 2018.

Anderson, of Linwood, died in 2020 at 80, and Ojserkis, of Margate, died in March at 93.

“For the Tag Sale Ladies, this was not a job; it was a calling. This was a job made in heaven for both Marilyn and my mom,” said Charles Ojserkis, Anita’s son. Both women had a passion for early American antiques and were collectors.

Anderson had already started her estate sale business in the 1970s and was looking for some help. Ojserkis frequented Anderson’s sales, and the pair formed a partnership that would last more than 40 years.

“They loved working together, and every day was a new treasure hunt,” said Holly Anderson, Marilyn’s daughter.

“When my mom asked Anita if she would like to become a partner in the business, Anita wanted to check with her husband, Ben, who operated a paper and janitorial supply business,” Holly Anderson said. “Ben asked what was necessary for the partnership and how much was the buy-in. My mom told him, ‘The buy-in is a card table.’”

Holly Anderson laughed as she told the story. “Anita brought that card table to the next sale and every one after that.”

“They spent many, many hours getting ready for sales, more than anyone could imagine. They would research an item, check prices on eBay and speak with appraisers. They stressed over every single item and every detail, making sure they were doing the best they could to help their client,” said Charles Ojserkis. “My mom was really smart, and one thing she took into account was that she knew what she did not know. If she had a question on an item, she would never guess. Instead, she would call upon one of the many experts in the field. ... My mom would also call me when she was preparing for a sale and usually just say, ‘Darling, could you just stop over to the sale, I have a question for you.’ When I would arrive there would be a list of electronics that did not work and I would spend 45 minutes fixing a calculator with a corroded battery that would go for $3.”

Both Charles Ojserkis and Holly Anderson agreed their mothers were way ahead of their time.

“My mom and Anita were independent businesswomen long before it was trendy. Both of them were role models for all of us growing up,” said Holly Anderson, adding they looked at what they did as a means of helping friends and families. “The tag sales were not just when someone had passed away and the family did not know what to do with their things. Many of the tag sales were after a divorce or when someone was moving. The tag sale helped them as they were starting over, and it was a joyous occasion.”

There were few competitors in the tag sale/estate sale business in the area. One of them was Diane Duncan, owner of Duncan’s Estate Service. Formerly of the Marmora section of Upper Township, Duncan retired in June and decided, after many years of hard work, it was time to enjoy life a little more and travel. She sold her home, purchased an RV and headed for the West Coast.

But when Anita Ojserkis started to slow down, she told her son to get Duncan for the estate sale.

And so Duncan has spent the past two weeks preparing for the sale at Ojserkis’ home.

“My sales are a reflection on the person, and I make sure everything is as the person would want it; tablecloths, the glassware is all washed, jewelry is in a display case. It is important to me to treat everything with the respect that Anita would,” Duncan said.

The last collections of the Tag Sale Ladies will be sold by the end of the weekend. Then Duncan will go back to enjoying her retirement.

It appears to mark the end of an era.

“Things were starting to change, people’s tastes were changing when Anita and Marilyn stopped having tag sales in 2018,” Holly Anderson said.

“People are more mobile, they don’t want dark wood or big, heavy furniture, they don’t want formal dining rooms, they are not buying Lladro figurines or other heirlooms, they are buying furniture from places like Ikea,” said Jill Ojserkis, wife of Charles.

“I think this type of tag sale is through,” Charles Ojserkis said. “I cannot imagine someone putting the time and energy into the sale of antiques, collectibles, furniture and tchotchkes like Marilyn and my mom did.

“I guess kids just don’t want their parents’ and their grandparents’ stuff.”

Duncan said she has gotten many inquiries about the sale, some from as far away as Iowa, New York, Philadelphia and Seattle.

“This is a sale for the curious, but it is something special and collectors will be very interested. Anita had impeccable taste,” Duncan said.

“My mom would have loved to come to this tag sale. If there was any way she could, she would certainly be there. She loved all the things she collected. I still have people stop and ask if the Tag Sale Ladies will do their estate sale,” said Charles Ojserkis. “They are very disappointed when I tell them why the answer is no.”

The estate sale for Anita Ojserkis runs Thursday to Saturday. Look for a preview under Duncan’s Estate Service on Facebook.