GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Boat manufacturing, a TV series based in Atlantic City, a redevelopment plan, a sports facility and esports.

The Atlantic County Economic Alliance hosted its first Business Growth Summit on Thursday evening at the Smithville Inn, bringing all of these ideas and businesses together. The summit, intended to introduce business owners and managers to the various ways the alliance can help them in their endeavors, showed the interest and potential for growth of a county still recovering from a pandemic.

“We want them to know that help is available as we continue to build a better Atlantic County, one business at a time,” said Lauren Moore, president of the alliance.

About 75 people attended Thursday’s summit inside the historic restaurant, networking during a short cocktail hour before dinner. Following dinner, several speakers took time, some from the alliance, others giving examples of how the alliance has helped their businesses, while a few shared their future plans for the county.

The alliance, a private-sector-directed, nonprofit corporation established in 2017, focuses on business attraction, retention and marketing efforts within the county.

“We help connect (businesses with resources), and then we help with permitting, introductions, zoning, planning boards at the local level,” Moore said. “We assist with all those navigational resources to help them do that. We help put financing packages together.”

Kelly Brozyna of the New Jersey Small Business Development Center said her organization has put together a team statewide that will help businesses access capital.

“I’m not going to be one of those people saying ‘I’m from the government, we’re doing it for you.’ We’re helping these businesses,” Brozyna said. “We are not going to ever claim we do it all, we’re not the be-all, end-all. We’re assisting and helping people to access these resources.”

The center has helped businesses with almost $300 million in capital over the past couple of years, Brozyna said, and helped create almost 35,000 jobs.

“We’re looking at, what are the needs of the community?” she said. “Twenty-three percent say access to capital, hence, we put together a capital team. Nineteen percent say they need increased sales and customer clients. We have marketing people we put in place to make sure that we are providing the right resources to help businesses increase sales.”

Peggy Hamilton’s family has owned the Mays Landing-based Mahogany Company for 78 years, specializing in building materials. They started with mahogany and teak for local boat manufacturers, then shifted to the fiberglass industry and shipping up and down the East Coast. After selling a large portion of the company, Hamilton said, they regrew with the help of the alliance.

“I was asking for help in trying to hire employees,” Hamilton said. “Not only did we get in touch with them once, or twice, or three times, any time we have a question or anything, (Moore said he would) find out. If he doesn’t know the answer, (he’ll) find out.”

Michael Cagno of the Ducktown Neighborhood Development Corporation, as well as the executive director of the Stockton University Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City, has several plans for that section of the resort, from a food garden to a food tour at some of the neighborhood’s well-known restaurants.

Coming up soon, Cagno said, is a redevelopment plan that will see the sidewalks along Arctic Avenue ripped up and replaced between Georgia and Mississippi avenues. Other proposals include dealing with the numerous abandoned or foreclosed properties, improving facades, trash abatement and more. The alliance is helping with all of those projects, along with a Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit of $521,000.

“Along with the grant from the NRTC, we received the Neighborhood Preservation Program Grant, $125,000 a year for the next five years, and a $157,000 grant for capital improvements (listed above),” he said.

Lisa Regina, a film producer, acting coach and advocate, was recently awarded a $150,000 grant, obtained with the help of the alliance, to benefit the Veterans Film Apprenticeship she started to teach veterans who want to work in the entertainment industry as well as go toward filming a short TV series in Atlantic County.

“A vision is only a vision and a concept until it comes to life, until it really can help others,” she said.

The rest of the county is looking at potential development projects as well, including Northfield and Galloway.

Alan Nau is looking to bring a sports facility called Trophy Park to the area near Atlantic City International Airport in Hamilton Township. That facility would host tournaments and camps for local, national and international youths.

Nau said there is a 600,000-square-foot indoor facility with 16 basketball courts and a full-sized soccer field. There will be outdoor soccer fields and outdoor baseball fields, and suites for teams to stay in that can hold about 2,000 kids.

There will even be a building for esports, which could benefit Anthony Gaud and his plans for the area. Gaud is getting help from the alliance to help build his company, G3 Esports, within the growing video-game industry.

One of Gaud’s ventures is the online publication Esports Illustrated, a news site for the gaming industry. He got the idea from his time spent in Seoul, South Korea, where gaming is an entire culture.

Gaud, who wore a Pac-Man shirt Thursday, would like to see that culture thrive in Atlantic County, especially within the casino industry.

“I was never interested in casino products, because I’m a video game guy and never really cared about playing slot machines or blackjack,” Gaud said. “We thought, what is the next generation of gambler gonna play?

“If you look at the stats, Atlantic City casinos are about 80% slot machines. The problem with that is slot machines are not very popular with people under the age of 35. People born and raised to decide what they want to do in a video game don’t like hitting a button waiting for random things to happen. They like to have agency, the ability to make a choice.”

Gaud would like to bring the ability to play video games for money to the local casinos.

“We think that will be a separator for Atlantic City from other locations,” he said.

