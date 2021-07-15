Esports advocates press to allow betting in N.J. and Pa. on video game contests

Neilson's bill to legalize esports betting, which attracted only Democrats as co-sponsors, is not scheduled for any hearings. Casinos and licensed sports-betting operators have also not indicated an immediate interest to state regulators to reopen the gaming law to include esports. "There's no clamor from operators to look at this any differently," said Doug Harbach, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Gaming analysts say that legalizing wagers on esports won't fundamentally reshape sports betting in New Jersey or Pennsylvania. It's likely to attract only a small volume of bets at first. But it could grow the market and attract new, younger customers to gambling, as it has in Europe.

"Esports will become more important to legal U.S. sports betting in the long run," Chris Grove, a managing director of Las Vegas gaming consultant Eilers & Krejcik. "We're already seeing this happen in Europe, where esports is evolving into a tier-two sport for major bookmakers."

Promoters of esports have long crowed about the tremendous commercial possibilities for competitive video gaming, a multibillion-dollar business aimed at a younger generation raised on joysticks and game consoles.