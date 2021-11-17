Eric Church to headline 2022 Barefoot Country Music Festival in Wildwood

WILDWOOD — Local country music fans will welcome recording artist Eric Church to town next year.
Church will co-headline the Barefoot Country Music Festival on the beach June 16-19. He joins fellow co-headliners Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line.
The event's organizer, Southern Entertainment, is returning to Wildwood's beaches after a successful first festival this past summer that included headliners such as Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Originally announced for 2020, the inaugural festival was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
An award-winning recording artist native to North Carolina, Church debuted on the country music scene in 2006 with his debut album, "Sinners Like Me."
He continued his success in country music with six additional albums and hits like "Creepin," "Springsteen," "Record Year" and "Desperate Man." His most recent album, "Heart & Soul," was released this year and features the single "Hell of a View."
The festival's Black Friday ticket sale begins at midnight Nov. 26. More information is available at BCMF.com.
