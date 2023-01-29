Environmentalists seek to rein in ATVs amidst fears of damage to Gravelly Run

MAYS LANDING — The Great Egg Harbor River Council and allied environmentalists are raising alarms about the impact that all-terrain vehicles, or ATVs, are having on the local environment in Hamilton Township.

The organization is warning township officials that ATVs are being ridden through and destroying Gravelly Run, a tributary of the Great Egg Harbor River that runs from Ocean Heights Avenue to Babcock Road and is owned by the state Natural Land Trust.

“What’s happening in Gravelly Run is beyond belief,” Great Egg Harbor River Councilor Bill Christman said to the Hamilton Township Committee at its Jan. 17 meeting. “It will actually blow your mind, the damage and the destruction that is happening to our Gravelly Run creek and the area.”

For those in doubt, seeing is believing.

Great Egg Harbor Watershed Association Administrator Fred Akers met with representatives from an assortment of other environmentalist organizations Tuesday morning to survey the damage. The organizations out by the run included the Pinelands Preservation Alliance, the Great Egg Harbor River Council and the National Park Service of the U.S. Department of the Interior, along with Hamilton Township interim Administrator Brett Noll.

The damage the party uncovered there was extensive. With fresh track marks winding around the trail near the run, it was clear that ATVs had eroded the sand and soil in the area. They had torn up certain tracts, rutting once-level land and making it more difficult to navigate for non-motorized visitors.

The destruction was apparent in the wetlands near the run, where surface damage has made the area almost impassable. Harm had also been done to the banks and bed of the run, with the ATV riders ostensibly riding through the shallow waters themselves. And as old tracks are exhausted, ATV riders carve new tracks into the land, spreading the damage farther.

Akers said the destruction wrought by the ATVs could disturb the area’s overall ecology. He said the riders were destroying the natural habitats of several kinds of wildlife in the area, including several species of frog and snake, as well as wetland-dependent plants.

The damage to the bank and bed specifically could have an adverse impact on fish and their eggs. The direct physical damage caused by the ATVs is compounded by the subsequent sediment erosion into the water, which further disrupts the in-stream habitat. This, in turn, threatens aquatic insects, such as the dragonfly, that are important to the ecosystem and food chain.

“There’s a whole ecosystem of life in the stream,” Akers said.

‘It’s pretty jarring’

Christman said he remembered coming with his grandfather to watch the fish swim by in the Gravelly Run streams. While he said conditions for the fish declined in the intervening decades, Christman said there had been work to reinvigorate the area and was worried the ATVs could kill those efforts.

“Imagine seeing fish swimming up here against that water,” Christman said. “I’ve been waiting for years.”

Gravelly Run does have a federal “scenic and recreational” designation and is part of the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System, having become in 1990 the first such river not on federal land to earn that designation. The Great Egg Harbor River Watershed Association was established that same year to receive and handle any federal funds downstream of the federal designation for its namesake river and its tributaries. The Great Egg Harbor River Council was, in turn, founded by 12 municipalities bordering the river to allocate funds and issue advice to its participating governing bodies.

National Park Service Planner Paul Kenney was on the scene Tuesday and said he was startled by the state of the run.

“It’s pretty jarring, I didn’t expect it to be this bad,” Kenney said. “This is really a lot of damage. It adds a lot of sediment to the creek. We’re starting to get fish back in these areas, and I think this has got to be impacting them.”

There have been efforts to stop the riders, with obstacles erected and signs posted asking them to keep off the property. All efforts have failed, with any barriers removed, although they were not altogether difficult to dismantle. One chain barring entry on Ocean Heights Avenue was not locked to the post and could simply be unhooked.

Defacing one of the signs announcing the ban on riders in the area was a free-spirited, defiant response etched in spray paint: “HAVE FUN.”

Christman said he sympathized with those who were after the thrill of riding deep off road by the run but said its consequences were unfair to other visitors. Jason Howell, a public lands advocate for the Pinelands Preservation Alliance, agreed that policymakers had to move to limit ATV riders to be fair to the broader community.

“It’s a displacing activity,” Howell said of ATV riding at the run while observing their tracks in the wetlands. “People that just want to come and enjoy the place can’t do it anymore.”

Celebrated in poem

The run has a winding history that has seen it switch into new management multiple times. Gravelly Run had been the private property before it was sold to Atlantic County. The county sold it to the state Natural Land Trust, which annexed the run into the adjacent Hamilton Preserve it already owned.

It has long been a landmark for the township and Pine Barrens, having inspired the title of “Gravelly Run,” a poem by celebrated poet A. R. Ammons, who received an award from the Library of Congress and lived in Millville, Northfield and Ocean City from 1952 to 1964.

Off-road riders damaging the run has been a problem for decades. It is a problem, however, that appears to have grown worse in recent years. Akers said he thought the COVID-19 pandemic could have exacerbated the situation, where people, largely kept homebound by public health shutdowns, turned to outdoor sports like ATV riding for social activity.

At the Hamilton Township Committee meeting on Jan. 17, Akers read aloud the letter from the Great Egg Harbor River Council. It urged the Township Committee to adopt an ordinance authorizing police to confiscate and destroy ATVs being driven illegally within municipal limits. Multiple municipalities in South Jersey, including Absecon, Atlantic City, Pleasantville and Vineland, have enacted ordinances allowing their police to confiscate ATVs.

The ordinance is facilitated by a new state statute. Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law in January 2022 that designates ATVs, dirt bikes and snowmobiles ridden on public streets or highways as contraband subject to state forfeiture regulations. The state Motor Vehicle Commission has mandated ATVs be prohibited in state parks and forests with “no exceptions.”

The motivation for the new state law was largely the noise and traffic nuisances riders were said to create on the road, but state officials previously recognized that the vehicles can do harm to the environment.

The Division of Fish & Wildlife at the state Department of Environmental Protection announced in May 2022 it was temporarily closing six sections across five Wildlife Management Areas. It said the use of ATVs in the area was “creating an unsafe environment.” Among the sections closed include one in Menantico Ponds in Millville and two in Greenwood Forrest in Ocean County.

Noll said the township was looking to prepare an ordinance to put the statute into effect locally and would work with Akers on drafting the new legislation. He said failing to address the issue would hurt Hamilton property owners, who bear much of the expense of recurring efforts township to remediate the damage done by the ATVs.

“It’s costing the town and the taxpayers a lot of money to keep this cleaned up,” Noll said.