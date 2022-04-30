Environmentalists host first 'Green Day' in Folsom

FOLSOM — Environmental activists and Folsom residents enjoyed a sunny Saturday morning on Braddock Lake during the borough's first "Green Day," an event aimed at creating a more sustainable community.

Greg Conway, Borough Council president and member of the local Environmental Commission, organized the event in hopes of educating people on the importance of recycling, water conservation and keeping the community clean.

Discouraged by what he called the townspeople's improper recycling habits, Conway and the Environmental Commission decided to bring local organizations together to inform and engage people in discussions about the natural world around them. Some of the groups present included the Pinelands Preservation Alliance, Great Egg Harbor Watershed Association, Surfrider Foundation of New Jersey and caretakers of the Unexpected Wildlife Refuge.

"I wanted to get more of a community feel here again. And by coming to things like this, people will start to get more environmentally concerned. From there, it'll hopefully flourish, and maybe we'll be more sustainable," Conway said.

Fred Akers, administrator of the Great Egg Harbor Watershed Association and Great Egg Harbor River Council, discussed the importance of water conservation. Akers used a hands-on exhibit to explain how storm water can impact the quality of water in the watershed.

Akers also mentioned some simple ways people can be more environmentally conscious, by conserving water at home and not littering.

"We need our citizens to be more responsible. Don't trash the environment," Akers said.

The sentiment was shared by many of the vendors, as they handed out informational pamphlets and talked to people about getting involved.

"We're here to talk about protecting the ocean and the water that feeds into the ocean, like the Great Egg," said Bill Stuempfig of the Surfrider Foundation, a nationwide ocean-protection nonprofit with a chapter in New Jersey.

Steumpfig, of the Tuckahoe section of Upper Township, explained how the organization has been working toward cleaning up shore communities by banning balloon releases, advocating for beach accessibility and working with ocean-friendly restaurants, which agree not to use plastic products.

Donna Sutts, president of the Collings Lakes Civic Association, said she enjoyed the event and was glad to be part of it, and that learning about native plants from the Summersweet Native Plants vendor was particularly interesting.

As organizations worked to inform the public, the Pinelands Preservation Alliance and Pinelands Adventures loaded several adventure-seeking children and parents onto kayaks to explore the lake.

David Sauder, vice president of the trustees of the Unexpected Wildlife Refuge in neighboring Buena Vista Township, encouraged people to visit the 767 acres of protected land, which is open to the public by appointment. The refuge protects the land, plants and animals that live there, perhaps most notably the beaver lodges.

"We just want people to see nature, to experience nature and to enjoy the beautiful protected land we have," Sauder said.

