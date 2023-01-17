Environmentalists defend offshore wind against 'non-scientific' speculation after whale deaths

ATLANTIC CITY — A collection of environmental groups held a news conference Tuesday to address the surge of beached whales that have turned up on the New Jersey and New York shores over the past two months.

They challenged the notion that preliminary work on planned offshore wind turbines is behind the phenomenon, insisting the theory is one that lacks a basis in science and ignores real threats to marine mammals.

There have been seven whale strandings along the coasts of New Jersey and New York during the past six weeks. The latest beached whale in Brigantine, which washed ashore Thursday, is believed to have died from a collision with a sea vessel, according to preliminary results from a necropsy conducted last weekend.

Allison McLeod, public policy director of the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters, said she and her colleagues have conferred with local responders and federal agencies, who have said there is no evidence the recent deaths are related to offshore wind projects.

“We’re really leading with the evidence and the data,” McLeod said. “There’s zero evidence that (the whale strandings) are tied to offshore wind.”

Humpback whales on the East Coast have been experiencing an extraordinary spike in deaths referred to as an “unusual mortality event” since 2016. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has recorded 176 beached whales on the East Coast within the past seven years. New Jersey has experienced 22 whale deaths in that time. Necropsies were performed on about half of the 176 whales, which collectively found that 40% of the beached whales had been killed by collisions with ships or entanglements. None were found to have been killed by activity related to offshore wind.

Rather than being a hazard, McLeod said offshore wind may be a safety benefit. She said renewable energy such as offshore wind would be needed to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, which in turn could keep whales safe by mitigating the dangers posed by global warming.

“I want to make the point that everyone here today cares about marine mammal protection, we care about the marine ecosystem and that’s why we’re all here to talk to you today and that’s also why we’re in support of offshore wind,” McLeod said. “The number one threat facing our marine ecosystem today, including marine mammals, is climate change.”

Captain Paul Eidman, founder of the Menhaden Defenders, said he is an advocate for offshore wind and a marine conservationist, relishing memories of seeing humpback whales at sea. He said he was confident the development of the offshore wind industry did not threaten marine life and dismissed claims to the contrary as “non-scientific speculation.”

“Even though I’m personally crushed by all these whales washing up, I am equally crushed by a lot of the groups baselessly claiming that these strandings are actually linked to types of (offshore wind) survey vessels operating off our coast,” Eidman said.

The news conference is a seeming response to one held by a collection of environmentalist groups last week. They called for a suspension of work on planned offshore wind projects until the series of whale deaths could be further investigated and wrote President Joe Biden to ask for a federal investigation.

Clean Ocean Action, based in Long Branch, Monmouth County, issued a statement Tuesday saying the number of whales killed in recent weeks is unprecedented and that residents and activists should be deeply skeptical of the companies behind offshore wind projects. Among the hazards Clean Ocean Action cited were “wind sonar and other geotechnical activities” that it said could potentially disorient or otherwise harm whales.

“Importantly, why should offshore wind get a pass on scrutiny to ensure marine ecosystem protection, especially for endangered and protected species?” Clean Ocean Action said. ”Any industrial activity — especially reckless industrial development that is massive in scope, scale, magnitude, and speed — should be required to prove it is protective of the marine ecosystem.”

The notion that sonar is causing the new whale deaths was scrutinized at the news conference Tuesday. Eidman noted that the sonar used in preliminary offshore wind surveys has been shown over years of observation to be harmless to humpback whales and that no survey vessels or sonar were being used in December.

“Those who are using the tragic deaths of these whales to speak against any offshore power are engaging in non-scientific speculation, and some are using this as an opportunity to further an anti-environmental agenda,” Eidman said.

Ørsted, the Danish wind power developer that expects to build two state-approved projects, said its current work off the New Jersey coast does not involve using sonics or other actions that could disturb whales.

Public officials in the area have also called on work to be stopped on offshore wind. U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, and state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, have both called on the state to suspend work on offshore wind turbines pending an investigation into their environmental impacts.

“Why can’t we just wait a little bit of time, get the data, get the science you’re talking about that has affected these animals?” Polistina said at the news conference.

McLeod said a suspension was not warranted by the data about the whale deaths. She said it would be more constructive to find ways to protect marine mammals from all kinds of sea traffic, which she said had recently grown more dense off the Jersey Shore. She added there were a host of federal regulations concerning the protection of wildlife with which offshore wind manufactures have to comply.

Atlantic County Democratic Party Chair Michael Suleiman criticized Polistina for proposing a suspension to offshore wind projects. He said interfering would cost state residents jobs and the opportunity to host a burgeoning new wind-power industry.

"The same individuals who complain about New Jersey being a terrible state to do business in want to stiff companies that have already invested tens of millions of dollars and plan on creating hundreds of good-paying jobs in South Jersey, not to mention combat climate change,” Suleiman said.

New Jersey Sierra Club Director Anjuli Ramos-Busot also discussed the impacts of global warming on sea life. She said warmer weather could disrupt the ecosystem, affecting the ocean water’s salinity and temperature while potentially altering whales’ food supply. Citing statistics about whale strandings, Ramos said the recent deaths were part of a years-long event with region-wide effects.

While the mortality event has lasted seven years, conditions have been particularly deadly for whales lately.

McLeod said she sympathized with those distraught about the whale deaths. She said she used to work as a marine mammal observer in the Gulf of Mexico and earned her bachelor’s degree in marine science.

“This is something that is deeply, personally important to me,” McLeod said. “Although we know that folks have concerns, we need to lead with the science and the data.”