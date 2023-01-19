Environmentalists ask Hamilton Township to rein in ATVs

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Environmentalists are warning that ATVs are a threat to the township's natural resources.

Several representatives from the Great Egg Harbor Watershed Association spoke at the Township Committee meeting Tuesday about the impact of all-terrain vehicles, or ATVs, on the local environment.

Watershed Association Administrator Fred Akers said ATVs were being ridden through Gravelly Run and damaging the area.

Gravelly Run is a tributary of the Great Egg Harbor River and owned by the New Jersey Natural Land Trust.

Activists say the wear and tear caused to the area by ATV riders has become a cause for concern, with trees cut down and riders using the river bed as a raceway.

“What’s happening in Gravelly Run is beyond belief,” said Bill Christman, whom the Township Committee reappointed to the Great Egg Harbor River Council on Tuesday and who has served on the body for 23 years. “It will actually blow your mind, the damage and the destruction that is happening to our Gravelly Run creek and the area.”

Christman also expressed concern about the traffic hazard the ATVs posed, with riders often traveling in large groups late at night.

Jason Howell, a public lands advocate for the Pinelands Preservation Alliance, said Wednesday the township and residents work to ensure the preservation of resources like Gravelly Run.

"These are really the treasures of our area," Howell said. "That's why we think it's important that it's treated with the value it really has."

Akers read aloud a letter about the issue from the River Council, a body that advises participating municipalities about implementing management plans and practicing resource conservation.

It urged the Township Committee to adopt an ordinance authorizing police to confiscate and destroy ATVs being driven illegally within municipal limits.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law in January 2022 that designates ATVs, dirt bikes and snowmobiles ridden on public streets or highways as contraband subject to state forfeiture regulations.

These vehicles, when forfeited to a municipality, can be destroyed under state law.

Multiple municipalities in South Jersey have enacted ordinances allowing their police to confiscate ATVs, including Absecon, Atlantic City, Pleasantville and Vineland.

The concerns in Hamilton do not mark the first time officials have expressed fears about the impact of ATVs on the Garden State. The state Division of Fish & Wildlife announced in May 2022 that it was temporarily closing six sections across five wildlife management areas. It said the use of ATVs in those areas was “creating an unsafe environment.” Among the sections closed was one in Menantico Ponds in Millville and two in Greenwood Forest in Ocean County.

The Pinelands Preservation Alliance was scheduled to hold a meeting Wednesday night in the township to discuss threats to the local environment.

"The community is stepping up to step in," Howell said.