Environmental efforts underway in South Jersey ahead of Earth Day
Environmental efforts underway in South Jersey ahead of Earth Day

A number of events centered on the environment will be held in South Jersey this weekend in celebration of Earth Day.

Taking place Thursday this year, Earth Day was proposed in 1969 by activist John McConnell. It was first observed March 21, 1970, bringing more than 20 million people out into the streets across the country.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many Earth Day events last year and this year were either canceled or switched to a virtual format. The Atlantic County Utilities Authority, for example, is holding a month of virtual events in lieu of its annual Earth Day Festival.

Clean Ocean Action on Saturday will host its annual Spring Beach Sweeps. Traditionally the largest volunteer event in the state, nearly 4,000 people have registered for the sweeps spanning several counties, including Atlantic and Cape May.

The Atlantic County sweeps will take place in Atlantic City, Brigantine, Longport, Margate and Ventnor; and the Cape May County sweeps will be in Avalon, Cape May, North Wildwood, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor, Villas, Wildwood Crest and Wildwood.

The sweeps will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

In Ocean City, volunteers from the city Environmental Commission and Ocean City High School Environmental Club will plant beach plum plants in the dunes near 57th Street.

According to a release from city spokesperson Doug Bergen, the plums are native to the area and spread their roots to help stabilize and strengthen dune systems. The planting is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

Stockton University’s Environmental Club, in collaboration with Absegami High School, will plant 250 trees Saturday in the yards of local residents.

In a release from the club, Student Senator Ben Dziobek said the project is an effort to offset paper usage at the high school. It was estimated the school uses more than 2.5 million sheets of paper during an academic year, so that was converted into an amount of trees.

The event will be based in Parking Lot 8 of the university’s Galloway Township campus, where volunteers will pick up saplings to plant in the yards of residents who requested them.

Mays Landing residents will have the opportunity to participate in two events Saturday. The Township of Hamilton Green Team and Oakcrest High School have planned a community cleanup from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Industrial Park on Cantillon Boulevard. From 10 a.m. to noon, the Save the Earth Expo at Oakcrest will include more than 50 green vendors and exhibitors.

Next week, the ACUA will hold the one in-person event of its monthlong Earth Day observance, Community Cleanup Week, from April 18 to 24. The ACUA’s Clean Communities program can provide guidance or supplies to interested families and groups. Visit acua.com/earthmonth to register your group and see COVID-19 and safety guidelines.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

ACUA virtual Earth Month events

For kids

• Cape May County Zoo, live tour, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday

• Family Recycling Night, an interactive performance by Bill Kerwood, 6 p.m. Thursday

• Sloth Safari, live animal show from Jenkinson’s Aquarium, 6 p.m. April 23 

• Interview an Animal, Center for Aquatic Sciences, 5 p.m. April 26 

• Eyes of the Wild, live animal show, 6 p.m. April 28

• Frogs and Toads presentation from the Great Egg Harbor Watershed Association, 6:30 p.m. April 29 

For adults

• Meatless Mondays Cooking Demonstration with Chef Christina Martin, 5 p.m. Monday

• Wake Up Your Garden with Rutgers Cooperative Extension and ACUA, 6 p.m. Monday

• Farm to Flame Energy Demo, 1 p.m. Tuesday

• Scoop the Coop — Backyard Chickens with Gwenne Baile, the “Chicken Lady,” 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

• Family Adventures on the Trails with SJ Trails, 6 p.m. Wednesday

• Recycling with ACUA President Rick Dovey, noon Thursday

• Electric Vehicle News and Incentives from Atlantic City Electric, noon April 23 

• Marine Mammals and Sea Turtles, Marine Mammal Stranding Center, noon April 27 

• Birdwatching in Atlantic County with the Atlantic County Audubon Society, 6 p.m. April 27 

• Printmaking, Stockton University’s Noyes Museum of Art, 1 p.m. April 28 

• Arbor Day Tree Planting Demo, N.J. Tree Foundation, 2 p.m. April 30 

Georgia governor gets challenge from former Dem

