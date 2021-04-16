Environmental efforts underway in South Jersey ahead of Earth Day

According to a release from city spokesperson Doug Bergen, the plums are native to the area and spread their roots to help stabilize and strengthen dune systems. The planting is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

Stockton University’s Environmental Club, in collaboration with Absegami High School, will plant 250 trees Saturday in the yards of local residents.

In a release from the club, Student Senator Ben Dziobek said the project is an effort to offset paper usage at the high school. It was estimated the school uses more than 2.5 million sheets of paper during an academic year, so that was converted into an amount of trees.

The event will be based in Parking Lot 8 of the university’s Galloway Township campus, where volunteers will pick up saplings to plant in the yards of residents who requested them.

Mays Landing residents will have the opportunity to participate in two events Saturday. The Township of Hamilton Green Team and Oakcrest High School have planned a community cleanup from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Industrial Park on Cantillon Boulevard. From 10 a.m. to noon, the Save the Earth Expo at Oakcrest will include more than 50 green vendors and exhibitors.

Next week, the ACUA will hold the one in-person event of its monthlong Earth Day observance, Community Cleanup Week, from April 18 to 24. The ACUA’s Clean Communities program can provide guidance or supplies to interested families and groups. Visit acua.com/earthmonth to register your group and see COVID-19 and safety guidelines.

