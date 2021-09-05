Enthusiasts take in aviation history at 25th AirFest in Lower

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Denny DeLorenzo got a bird's eye view of the cockpit inside an SNJ-4 aircraft.
The owner and pilot of the aircraft, Danny Mochocki, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, flew the aircraft to this weekend's 25th Anniversary AirFest at the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum held at Cape May Airport. He has owned the plane for three years.
"I was impressed with the way all the instruments were arranged, the upgraded instruments and the overall design," said DeLorenzo, of the Green Creek section of Middle Township.
The museum offers people close-up looks at more than 27 vintage aircraft, uniforms and other equipment. But, during the four-day AirFest, enthusiasts like DeLorenzo got bonus looks at some special planes, both in flight and up close on the runway.
The AirFest continues for one more day, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for children ages 3-12, and free for ages 2 and under, active military and museum members.
Mochocki's SNJ-4 rested beside three World War II aircrafts just outside Hangar No. 1. The three aircrafts — the PBY Catalina, the German Junkers Ju-52 and the Grumman FM-2 Wildcat — were flown in from the Military Aviation Museum & Fighter Factory in Virginia Beach, Virginia, which houses one of the largest private collections of World War I- and II-era military aircraft in the world.
The Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum opened in 1997, and the first year of the AirFest was in 1996. That first event was a one-day fly-in and pancake breakfast, said Bruce Fournier, who has been the museum's manager for 12 years. Proceeds from that show helped fund a lot of the renovations to Hangar No. 1, which houses the museums artifacts. It's now evolved into a four-day affair on Labor Day weekend.
Hangar No. 1 was built by the U.S. Navy during World War II following Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The purpose was to train dive-bomb pilots.
"These were young men, 18 or 19 years old, that would train here, go to the Pacific (Ocean) for the remainder of the war," Fournier said.
There were 42 trainees who died during that time, and one of the many things funded with proceeds from the AirFest is a memorial to them, Fournier said. Also funded is the upkeep of the hangar, which is on the New Jersey and National Register of Historic Places. It's entirely made of wood.
"I've been told it's the largest wooden hangar east of the Mississippi (River)," Fournier said. "All wood. During the war effort, they needed steel in materials for the war effort, so that's the reason this is made mainly out of Douglas fir. It's shipped in from Washington state."
Jarred Badman, of Coopersville, Pennsylvania, brought his family to the AirFest this weekend. His daughter, Alyssa, said her favorite part of the day was seeing some of the vintage planes take off in the morning and fly overhead.
Also there was Badman's wife, Rebecca, their sons Evan and Alex, and Rebecca's mother, Donna Kronen. They were camping out at the Beachcomber Camping Resort nearby when they saw planes flying by and decided to check out what was going on.
"I really liked that they were letting the kids look in some of the planes," Rebecca Badman said. "Actually being able to go in and sit down. They're really enjoying that part of it."
Michael Christakos, of Egg Harbor Township, was checking out the engine of the Vultee BT-13 Valiant on display in the hangar. He was there with his wife, Katerina, and their three daughters, Zoe, 14; Sophia, 10; and Penelope, 4.
He marveled at the technology some of these planes possessed from over 80 years ago.
"A lot of these, without the use of modern-day computers, it's amazing how the engineers overcame the past challenges and to use the forces of nature in a way to overcome the problems through design and engineering," he said.
Those attending the AirFest on Saturday and Sunday were treated to some living history, as Dr. Eugene Richardson Jr., a member of the famed Tuskegee Airmen, presented both days and then took time to meet the hundreds of guests afterward.
"This is my first time to this museum. It's very impressive," said Richardson, 96, who now resides in Philadelphia but is originally from Toledo, Ohio.
"(The museum) has my preflight primary airplane," Richardson added, pointing to the Boeing-Stearman PT-17 Kaydet sitting across from him on display. "My first solo (flight) was that model airplane."
During his presentation, Richardson told the story of the Tuskegee Airmen — who were the first Black military aviators in the United States Armed Forces — President Harry S. Truman's Executive Order 9981 that abolished racial segregation in the military, and even showed off his Congressional Gold Medal awarded by President George W. Bush.
"It's important that we become a part of (the AirFest)," said Mel Payne, 73, president of the Greater Philadelphia Chapter Tuskegee Airmen, Inc.
"We want to celebrate the history of the United States and what the Tuskegee Airmen and other service people have done, and it's to tell the story to the young people so they understand what the heroes did for them to have the lives that they had and the safety that they have today."
PHOTOS from the Airfest at Naval Air Station Wildwood
