Enthusiasts take in aviation history at 25th AirFest in Lower

The Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum opened in 1997, and the first year of the AirFest was in 1996. That first event was a one-day fly-in and pancake breakfast, said Bruce Fournier, who has been the museum's manager for 12 years. Proceeds from that show helped fund a lot of the renovations to Hangar No. 1, which houses the museums artifacts. It's now evolved into a four-day affair on Labor Day weekend.

Hangar No. 1 was built by the U.S. Navy during World War II following Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The purpose was to train dive-bomb pilots.

"These were young men, 18 or 19 years old, that would train here, go to the Pacific (Ocean) for the remainder of the war," Fournier said.

There were 42 trainees who died during that time, and one of the many things funded with proceeds from the AirFest is a memorial to them, Fournier said. Also funded is the upkeep of the hangar, which is on the New Jersey and National Register of Historic Places. It's entirely made of wood.

"I've been told it's the largest wooden hangar east of the Mississippi (River)," Fournier said. "All wood. During the war effort, they needed steel in materials for the war effort, so that's the reason this is made mainly out of Douglas fir. It's shipped in from Washington state."

