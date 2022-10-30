Enthusiasm swells in Atlantic City for 2022 Northeast high school surfing championships

ATLANTIC CITY — The National Scholastic Surfing Association Northeast Conference Championships were held Sunday.

Scores of surfers from multiple states gathered at the beach just off South Rhode Island Avenue for the area’s premier high school surfing competition — with South Jersey teams riding to success and rekindling old rivalries.

“This is for all the marbles,” contest director Randy Townsend said near the beginning of the championships. “Turnout’s always great, it’s the best of the best, we’re going to see a lot of exciting surfing going on here today.”

Townsend said about 140 surfers from 15 teams came from across New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. The championships were run in a series of 15-minute, six-surfer heats for boys, girls and longboard categories, with select top finishers in each heat advancing until they reached the 20-minute final. Surfers were scored to account for speed, power, flow and wave selection, which contributed to their individual ranking and collective team score.

The tournament was scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m., and the final results were announced at about 3:30 p.m.

Bella Person, a junior from Mainland Regional High School, has been on the school’s team since she was a freshman, having started surfing in sixth grade. She said they were excited for what was the team’s final match after a season of hard work.

“It’s a nice wrapup to the season. It’s lot of fun, a lot of different schools,” Person said.

“The water’s cold, but the waves are fun,” added Mainland senior Evan Falk.

Mainland coach Rich Sless said that while the team was in something of a rebuilding year, it had a strong core of underclassmen and upperclassmen that would allow it to withstand the graduation of Falk and fellow senior Colin Kummings.

“I’m looking forward to the future,” Sless said.

Others were looking toward the future Sunday as well.

Calvin O’Grady, a freshman from Point Pleasant Beach, said he was enjoying the championships’ fun atmosphere, with music playing and rows of excited surfers. He said he was glad he opted to join the surf team and that there might be a spring season organized at his school.

“I decided to give it a shot,” O’Grady said. “But I’ve loved this since the first day, so there’s no backing out.”

While some South Jersey teams came from just a short ride away, some embarked on a longer odyssey to reach the water Sunday.

Noah Gomez, a senior at Long Beach High School on Long Island, New York, said she has been surfing competitively for two years. She said the team was surfing in the spring season as well and Sunday marked one of their first major tournaments. It was a commitment for the Long Beach to take to the waves, with Gomez saying she and her teammates met at the school for the tournament at 2 a.m.

“It’s definitely cold, but it’s exciting to get out there,” Gomez said during the early-morning chill.

Townsend thanked Atlantic City for its hospitality in hosting the tournament and the schools. He was aided by a team of volunteers.

Seamus Carey, 17, of Atlantic City, was one of the volunteers. He said he previously competed with the U.S. World Junior Surfing Team, traveling the world to surf after having fallen in love with the sport at a young age at the Jersey Shore. With new and veteran high school surfers at the championships Sunday, Carey said he was excited to take the time to help grow the sport.

“We’re making sure it’s a fun day for everyone,” Carey said.

The Ocean City surf team found itself locked again in close battle with perennial rival Manasquan, a Monmouth County school which has assembled a high school surfing dynasty. Early in the championships, Ocean City surfers voiced confidence about their chances against Manasquan and said they were excited to see their hard work pay off.

It was Manasquan that came out on top at the final bell, winning its ninth consecutive championship with 158 total points. Manasquan surfers also took the first and fourth places in the girls' competition and first in longboard.

“It was all the kids,” Manasquan assistant coach Jeff Hoffman said.

Ocean City came in close behind. Mia Gallagher and Sophia Whelan took first and second runner-up in the girls competition, respectively, with Cooper Lysinger finishing second in longboard.

Jeremy Nordberg, an Ocean City senior, fended off a trio of Manasquan challengers in the final to take the boys' championship. He said before the final he had been surfing his entire high school career and described the experience as bittersweet. While he said he was still deciding on his future, he saw surfing as a part of it.

“I’ll see where it takes me,” Nordberg said.

Ocean City coach Nate Garza said it was a hard final and he was proud of how his team competed. Before the final, he reflected on the significance of the match for the Ocean City seniors.

“It’s surreal. It’s four years of hard work in season and out of season,” Garza said. “And it all kind of culminates here.”

Wall Township finished third in the overall team competition. Saint Augustine Prep finished eighth, Point Pleasant Borough seventh, Point Pleasant Beach ninth and Mainland 11th.

Townsend, the championships director for nine years, said before the final that the tournament was a success and helped build momentum for support in the area. He said the sport had “saved (his) life” when he was younger and he was proud to bring it others.

“If there’s anything I can do to promote the sport … that’s the whole goal,” Townsend said.