Enjoy free online access to The Press this week, courtesy of Ocean Casino Resort

The Press of Atlantic City, with the support of Ocean Casino Resort, is offering FREE ACCESS to online articles and reporting from June 28 –July 4 for all members of our community.

Dear Readers,

In the spirit of celebrating freedom and independence, we are offering FREE ACCESS to www.pressofatlanticcity.com from June 28 –July 4 for all members of our community.

Ocean Casino Resort is providing unlimited access as an investment in the journalism that makes a difference in our market. Every day our team of professional reporters, photographers and columnists work to bring our community the most complete coverage. This important work is made possible through partnerships with community and business leaders like Ocean Casino Resort. Please take this week to explore all the website has to offer, including the latest news, event calendars, recipes, photo galleries, videos and more. Thank you to Ocean Casino Resort for making this access possible for our readers.

We wish you a happy 4th of July.!

— Allison Altobelli

+1 
Allison Altobelli

Altobelli

(Allison Altobelli is vice president of Sales & Marketing for The Press of Atlantic City.)

