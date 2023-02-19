Since 1895, The Press of Atlantic City has been proud to serve as your leading provider of local news in the place we call home.

From public schools to public safety, from start-ups to soccer, from the arts to local government, we have been committed for decades to informing, educating and entertaining our readers. And we couldn’t do it without your support of our local journalists who produce important work like our 2022 watchdog reports on casino tax breaks in Atlantic City, our cutting-edge weather reporting, and our award-winning local news coverage.

More than ever, we’re dedicated to providing that type of unique local journalism.

Our commitment to being the strongest local news provider remains steadfast, but we also continue to change with the habits of our readers. Today, the communities we serve are different, just as our local businesses, schools and governments have been forced to change with the times. Like them, The Press is evolving, too.

With that in mind, I’m writing to let you know that starting Monday, April 3, the print edition of The Press will transition from being delivered to our subscribers’ homes via a traditional newspaper delivery carrier to mail delivery by the U.S. Postal Service. In addition, our local print edition will move to a different publication schedule, with delivery three days a week: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

On the surface, these changes would seem to represent a substantial shift in the local news scene. But fewer days of print doesn’t mean less of the important, impactful local content you’ve come to expect from us. Quite the opposite — we’re still your best source for local news content, and we remain deeply committed to covering our community all day, every day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Every day, you’ll find the best local, national and international news and features on our digital platforms, including our website, pressofatlanticcity.com and our mobile app. We’ll have an electronic replica of the print edition called the E-edition seven days a week. And we will remain the top destination for local news, delivered on our website, through our app, and on our newsletters and social media platforms, like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Under the new format, each day when you pick up your print edition, you’re going to literally feel a difference. That’s because each print edition will be an expanded newspaper with more content, more sections and more pages. Every print day, you’ll experience a “Sunday” reading experience, and you’ll get to dive into a print edition that’s bursting with local news and opinions, enterprise and watchdog journalism, personalities and profiles, sports stories that take you beyond the results of a game played a day or two ago, and a deeper look at the businesses and market leaders in our community and the world around us. You’ll be able to unwind from a workday with a great story from your favorite reporter, enjoy a laugh over dinner or spend time with family on one of our challenging puzzles. Our new print editions are going to engage you like never before.

You’ll also still have access to the daily comics and puzzles. All seven days’ worth of comics and puzzles will be delivered as part of the new three-day-per-week print editions. Can’t wait for the next print edition? Our E-editions will include daily comics and puzzles, and our website will continue to host more than 500 daily comic strips, dozens of puzzles and regular nationally syndicated columnists we’re sure you’ll love — if you haven’t already fallen in love with them, that is.

We at The Press of Atlantic City are proud to bring you the most important news from our communities, all day, every day. We know it’s our job to meet you where you are with news that’s important to you, your families and your neighbors. If you’re already a subscriber, thank you for supporting local journalism — and we know you’re going to love the new, more fulfilling print editions that will start arriving at your home the first week of April.

What’s more, we remain committed to bringing this community the most important news every hour of every day on our digital platforms, so if you haven’t taken that step with us yet and activated your digital account — which you’re already paying for if you’re a print subscriber — we hope you’ll take a leap of faith with us. Here in Atlantic City, we have grown our digital customers more than 40% over the past 12 months alone!

As our print newspaper goes through some changes, the truly important things remain the same: We’re still a team of dedicated local journalists who work for a local news company. We still care deeply about our readers. We live here, we work here, we are part of the fabric of this community. And we couldn’t do this important work without you.

Thank you for supporting The Press of Atlantic City and its journalists. We’re here, as we’ve always been, to serve you.

(If you have questions about your subscription including how to gain your digital access, call us at 609-272-1010.)