SEA ISLE CITY — An engineering report on the Spinnaker Condominiums' South Tower found that balconies directly beneath the one that collapsed last month, killing a worker, need further investigation before they are deemed safe for use.

The report, prepared by Parallel Architectural Group of Long Branch, found the South Tower did not suffer significant structural damage due to the collapse.

But the three balconies directly beneath the collapse, attached to units 412, 512 and 612, need a more thorough investigation.

The report also found that other balconies not directly below the collapse were structurally intact but showed signs of deterioration and would need to undergo maintenance to avoid issues.

Worker Jose Pereira, 43, of Philadelphia, was killed Feb. 24 when the concrete balcony outside Unit 812 collapsed one floor below, where he was working.

"As previously discussed, additional investigation is needed for the north side balconies associated with units 412, 512 and 612, and repairs must be completed for unit 912," the report states.

Work at time of fatal Sea Isle City balcony collapse lacked proper permitting SEA ISLE CITY — Records show the city’s construction office had ordered a halt of work on an…

The inspection was performed March 8 and 9 for the condominium association.

Robert J. Bernard of Kustera, Bernard & Fox Engineering Inc. performed the inspection, according to the report sent to building management Tuesday.

The report also found that while the other areas were not adversely impacted, there are issues regarding wear and deterioration.

"While some repair work is required for the south side balconies, it is KB&F's professional opinion that the south side can still be used for their intended purpose," Bernard wrote in his 41-page report. "At this time, KB&F has no structural concerns regarding the use of the ground level area directly below the shored balconies. We understand, however, if ownership or others prefer to limit access to this area for other reasons."

It was unclear whether Spinnaker's management would allow tenants with the attached balconies to use them.

Spinnaker's manager couldn't be reached for comment Friday.

Sea Isle City condo remains vacant following balcony collapse SEA ISLE CITY — City officials said it is unknown when residents of the Spinnaker South Towe…

The balconies below where the collapse happened are being supported by lumber, and access to them should not be granted, Bernard's report states.

The review included what the engineers described as "hammer sounding," a process that included searching for hollow sounds through repeated hammering that would indicate a structural weakness.

The balconies have been off limits since Pereira died. Records show Pereira's company, Ferguson Contracting Inc., of Yardley, Pennsylvania, has been cited for working without permits. The company was issued a termination order three days after the accident.

The stop-work order from the city's construction official was issued the day of the collapse, although city officials say it was issued after the incident as a precaution and to prevent further work.

In an email sent Monday to Leigh Ann Sittineri, an employee at the Spinnaker, Jordan Beahm of the Parallel Architectural Group, who prepared the report, said the North Tower's balconies should remain closed until an assessment is completed.