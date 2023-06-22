CAPE MAY — City Council should take a look at its ordinance covering the duties and responsibilities of the city engineer as Paul Dietrich gets ready to start that job as a full-time position.

That was the advice of city attorney Christopher Gillin-Schwartz at a recent council meeting. The city has contracted for engineering services for individual projects, but the existing job description does not envision a full-time engineer.

Council had approved hiring Dietrich, who is currently Upper Township’s engineer. His salary with Cape May will be $130,000 a year.

One reason for the change is the departure of former Deputy City Manager Lou Belasco, who officially starts as executive director of the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority on July 1. Belasco handled a variety of tasks in the city, according to Mayor Zack Mullock, including keeping an eye on ongoing projects.

“It was a role that needed to be fulfilled,” Mullock said. Belasco also served as the city’s tax collector, as well as the floodplain manager and other roles, formal and informal. Dietrich will not be able to take on the work of a tax collector, Mullock said, but he will be able to help in a number of ways at City Hall.

Paul Dietrich leaving Upper Township as engineer UPPER TOWNSHIP — Township engineer Paul Dietrich, who played a role in decades' worth of tow…

“I always heard he did a good job in Upper,” Mullock said.

At a recent Township Committee meeting in Upper, residents and a representative of the township’s Green Team praised Dietrich. Ralph Cooper recognized Dietrich on behalf of the Green Team, describing the engineer as instrumental in the team’s work.

Janice Connell, president of the Strathmere Improvement Association, said, “I can’t thank Paul Dietrich enough for all the contributions that he made not only to Strathmere but to all of Upper Township.”

Other residents also praised Dietrich’s work. Dietrich still has one more Upper Township meeting Monday before going to Cape May. After the meeting, he joked that people spoke well of him at the previous meeting because they thought he would likely skip his last meeting.

Dietrich, a resident of Ocean City, has been a full-time township employee for about 20 years.