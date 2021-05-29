Enemies of Atlantic City mayor seek to spark confrontation outside his home

Now Young is addressing Small, whose home is down the street. He promises today will not be the last the Smalls hear of them this weekend. pic.twitter.com/mJYrrALTjd— Ahmad Austin (@ACPressAustin) May 29, 2021
ATLANTIC CITY — Political enemies of Mayor Marty Small Sr. amassed Saturday outside the school where his wife formerly served as principal, accusing him of a cover-up involving a relative convicted of sexual exploitation of a child. Then they took their message to his home.
A small group of demonstrators led by activist Steve Young — who resigned from two city volunteer boards this year over differences with the mayor — and including political operative Craig Callaway — who is supporting one of Small's opponents in this year's Democratic mayoral primary — stood outside the Pennsylvania Avenue School in the rain Saturday afternoon, holding signs and shouting messages through a megaphone.
They then made the short walk to the Smalls' home, from which police escorted the mayor as Young shouted "child molester protector" repeatedly.
Small did not comment as he left his house. The crowd began to disperse after the mayor left.
In discussing the rally Friday, Young said it was planned to bring attention to race issues in America, citing specifically the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre in Oklahoma.
He also said the event would be used to show support for the children of the community, in light of a case in which a former local substitute teacher pleaded guilty to child exploitation involving child pornography and sexual abuse of a child. Kayan Frazier, the former teacher, worked at the Pennsylvania Avenue School.
The case has become a political flashpoint in the city, as Frazier is the cousin of former Pennsylvania Avenue School Principal La’Quetta Small, who is married to Mayor Small, who is up for reelection.
The mother of Frazier's victim has filed a federal lawsuit against the Smalls, the Board of Education, current Superintendent Barry Caldwell, former Superintendent Paul Spaventa and Frazier.
The lawsuit alleges Frazier, who is also a former caseworker at the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency, sexually abused the child over three years, including in a bathroom inside the Smalls’ home.
The Atlantic City Board of Education this month voted to extend a contract with a law firm to investigate how the district handled its investigation of Frazier, who worked in the district from 2015 to 2017, while La’Quetta Small was the principal of the Pennsylvania Avenue School. She is now principal of the high school.
La’Quetta Small has said she dismissed Frazier as a school employee in 2017 when she discovered Minor Child 1 was staying over Frazier’s home in violation of school policy.
The lawsuit alleges La’Quetta Small not only knew of the sleepovers with Minor Child 1 but also had allowed her own son to participate in them for a time. It alleges she knew of Frazier’s abusive behavior because she eventually prohibited her son from continuing to go to the sleepovers.
A report by school board attorney Tracy Riley last year, however, said La’Quetta Small had followed district rules in how she handled the situation.
In March, the Smalls filed a slander lawsuit in Atlantic County Superior Court against Callaway and five unnamed others for comments Callaway made on local radio programs, claiming the Smalls allowed sexual abuse to happen in their home. The mayor has denied any abuse happened in his home and said Callaway’s statements were politically motivated.
Meanwhile, Young awaits trial after attempting to block the Atlantic City Expressway during a Black Lives Matter protest last July 4.
He said he plans additional activity Monday at Tanger Outlets The Walk.
