Enemies of Atlantic City mayor seek to spark confrontation outside his home

The case has become a political flashpoint in the city, as Frazier is the cousin of former Pennsylvania Avenue School Principal La’Quetta Small, who is married to Mayor Small, who is up for reelection.

The mother of Frazier's victim has filed a federal lawsuit against the Smalls, the Board of Education, current Superintendent Barry Caldwell, former Superintendent Paul Spaventa and Frazier.

The lawsuit alleges Frazier, who is also a former caseworker at the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency, sexually abused the child over three years, including in a bathroom inside the Smalls’ home.

The Atlantic City Board of Education this month voted to extend a contract with a law firm to investigate how the district handled its investigation of Frazier, who worked in the district from 2015 to 2017, while La’Quetta Small was the principal of the Pennsylvania Avenue School. She is now principal of the high school.

La’Quetta Small has said she dismissed Frazier as a school employee in 2017 when she discovered Minor Child 1 was staying over Frazier’s home in violation of school policy.

