Endangered ring-tailed lemur born at Cape May County Zoo

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Zoo announced the birth of a ring-tailed lemur Tuesday.

Born to Felana and Darwin, the unsexed lemur infant was born at the zoo March 13.

Lemurs usually have one baby at a time. Their babies tend to weigh about 3½ ounces and measure about 4 inches long.

“It is the first ring-tailed lemur infant born at the zoo in 10 years," said Dr. Alex Ernst, associate veterinarian at the zoo. "Felana is taking very good care of her new baby, and if you are lucky, you will be able to spot the infant hanging onto mom’s chest or riding on her back."

Ring-tailed lemurs are an endangered primate species found on the island of Madagascar. An estimated 2,000 to 2,400 ring-tailed lemurs are left in the wild.

Because of their limited habitat and that habitat being threatened by factors such as deforestation, the species is considered to be in "critical need of conservation," according to the zoo.

“The Cape May County Zoo cooperates with the Ring-Tailed Lemur Species Survival Plan to propagate genetically strong and diverse individuals in zoos to safeguard against their extinction," Ernst said. "Felana and Darwin’s baby is one small but potentially significant contribution to the survival of this species in the wild."

People interested in seeing the baby lemur and other animals can visit the zoo from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days a week, for free.

Contact Selena Vazquez: 609-272-7225 svazquez@pressofac.com

