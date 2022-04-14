Endangered cotton-topped tamarin twins born at Cape May Zoo

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A cotton-topped tamarin named Cordelia gave birth to twins at the Cape May County Zoo recently, Associate Veterinarian Dr. Alex Ernst said Thursday.

The cotton-topped tamarin is a critically endangered new world monkey weighing a little over a pound and is one of the smallest primates. They are known by their long, white sagittal crest — fur extending from their forehead to their shoulders, Ernst said in a news release.

"It's mainly habitat loss," said Ernst of reasons for the species, from a limited forested area of northwestern Colombia, being endangered. "They are not widespread —they only live in one small area of the world."

Ernst said the zoo participates in the Species Survival Program, a national managed breeding program.

"It knows the pedigree of all the animals in zoos," Ernst said of the program. "We are able to pair animals up to make sure there is no inbreeding, but good genetic matches."

The twins were born March 31, and both appear healthy and strong, Ernst said. It is Cordelia's third foray into motherhood in the last two years with her mate Tam Tam, according to the zoo.

They will be named once they get big enough for keepers to determine what their genders are, he said.

Cordelia and Tam Tam were in other zoos and after being paired up were sent to Cape May Zoo, Ernst said. Eventually their babies will also be matched with cotton-topped tamarins from other zoos, and be sent elsewhere to breed.

It's really great and cute to have the babies, Ernst said, but there is a reason for it.

"We're not having babies just to have babies. We're doing it as part of a greater calling," Ernest said. "This birth contributes in the long run to ensuring these animals don't go extinct."

There are plenty of babies to see at the zoo these days.

Last month saw the birth of a ring-tailed lemur to Felana and Darwin, and Feb. 23 saw a litter of capybara pups born to parents Budette and Mikey.

Ernst said the zoo will soon launch a public naming contest for the capybara babies, and may do the same for the tamarins if there is enough public interest. Otherwise, their keepers will likely name them.

But the zoo will wait to see what the genders are, Ernst said.

"We'll get a better idea once they get bigger. They are not big enough yet to walk on their own yet," Ernest said. "They are held constantly by mom or dad or their siblings."

The pair had a single female infant, Kida, in August 2020 and a set of twins in May 2021, Drizzt and Lira, Ernst said.

Every member of the family will contribute to caring for and carrying around the newborns, Ernst said, in a practice called alloparenting, which helps train youngsters in caring for their own future offspring.

"They are such interesting study on group dynamics and family dynamics, and have a remarkably diverse vocabulary," Ernest said. It includes dozens if not hundreds of vocatlizations used to communicate.

Tamarins eat fruit, flowers, nectar and other parts of plants, he said.

County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes said the family can be viewed daily in the Canopy Creatures habitat.

The zoo is open open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily and is free to the public. An Earth Day event will be held at the park there April 23. For more information, visit cmczoo.com.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

