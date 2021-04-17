EMT, Gift of Life advocate saves lives after kidney donation saved hers

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stacey M. Rodenas has three kidneys and two pancreases.
Rodenas, 34, named her new organs “Frank” and “Pank.” She says she has a “dark sense of humor,” something that has given her the strength and positivity needed to survive kidney failure and an organ transplant.
Today, after the life-saving procedure, Rodenas is working full time as an EMT through the COVID-19 pandemic, raising her 9-year-old son as a single mother and advocating the importance of organ donation with an organization called Gift of Life.
Rodenas was diagnosed with Type I diabetes when she was 11. Sweets, snacks and a poor diet caused her to become insulin dependent.
“When you’re young, you don’t really think about things like that. Everyone tells you, ‘Oh, if you don’t take care of yourself, you’re going to end up having issues.’ You think you’re invincible, so you kind of just do whatever you want to do,” said Rodenas. “I would eat things and make up for it with my insulin, and eventually I just lost control of my diabetes.”
In December 2016, Rodenas was diagnosed with end-stage renal disease, a result of her diabetes, that would gradually make her kidneys fail. From there, Rodenas started peritoneal dialysis, performing the treatment on herself at home overnight after receiving the required training, and began the process of getting on a transplant list.
She remembers the day she got the call that she was on the list — Feb. 28, 2017 — as well as the shock she felt when she got another call only eight hours later that she was a backup recipient for the life-saving organs she needed.
The next day, the morning of March 1, she was told to come to the hospital to get an organ transplant. The rapid turnaround seemed so surreal to Rodenas that it wasn’t until she was being rolled into the operating room that the reality of the situation registered.
Despite the shock, Rodenas understood the risks; she knew there was a chance she wouldn’t wake up. To her, the decision to proceed with surgery was a no-brainer. She had no other alternative.
“The only thing I kept thinking about was my son and like, ‘Well, I have to get back to him,’ so if there’s a chance for me to fight in any possible way, I’m going to do it,” Rodenas said.
She felt comfort in leaving her fate in the hands of her transplant surgeon, Dr. Adam Frank, whom she named her new kidney after.
“They didn’t take my native kidneys out. They only take them out if they’re necrotic or like have some sort of damage, so my organs are still in my abdomen.”
Post surgery, she experienced setbacks such as struggling to walk and low blood pressure. None of that stopped her from returning to her career as an EMS lieutenant for Galloway Township 11 months post surgery, in an effort to regain some sense of normalcy and to help others once again.
Rodenas said she got involved with a volunteer ambulance squad at 16 because she was curious.
“As I got older and got more involved with patient care, I really enjoyed advocating for patients. And you get to really talk to people and help them and their, you know, different situations,” Rodenas said.
Her advocacy and drive to help others doesn’t stop with her job. When COVID-19 started spreading in March of last year, her doctors at Jefferson took her out of work temporarily, fearing the unknown. Rodenas took that time to become a trained Gift of Life ambassador, conducting Zoom meetings with other organ recipients, organ donors and those who want to contribute to the program.
Gift of Life is an organization dedicated to connecting organ and tissue donors with recipients. Based out of Philadelphia, Gift of Life supports donors, recipients and their families from Eastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware.
Through the organization, Rodenas became an advocate for organ donation and participated in awareness events such as their yearly Donor Dash. This year’s event, which was virtual due to the pandemic, runs through Sunday.
“So I have a donation page that people can raise, you know, if we’re trying to raise money for the thing itself or if anybody wants to walk with me. I have a couple people that are interested in doing that; we just walk at home. We all submit pictures, and so my son and I will be doing it this year, from home,” Rodenas said.
In regard to her future advocacy plans, Rodenas would like to work with other donation organizations and become a resource for other organ recipients.
“My goal is to go to nursing school. I want to work either with Gift of Life or transplant patients,” Rodenas said, adding she wants to address the issues recipients face. “They don’t really want to talk about like the real issues, like how about how a woman is going to, like I have a scar that ranges from my ribcage down to like my lower abdomen, you know, how are you going to feel as a woman.”
In addition to body image, Rodenas wants to address other concerns that only someone who’s had a transplant would understand, such as medication side effects and recovery.
Rodenas says she tells her story not to gain sympathy but to educate others on a sensitive topic and express the impact organ donation had on her life, and the legacy a person’s last decision can make.
“It’s not always a wonderful story. My story hasn’t always been the best. I have the most beautiful life now, even with all my struggles, I would take that over not having what I have right now. So if you can give that to somebody, if you can give somebody hope, and really just a chance, take the opportunity to do it,” Rodenas said.
For her, she just needs to look at her hand to remember the gift she received. She wears a custom-made ring with the date of her transplant engraved on it in memory of her donor.
April is National Donate Life Month. More information about organ and tissue donation and Gift of Life can be found at donors1.org.
