EMT, Gift of Life advocate saves lives after kidney donation saved hers

She remembers the day she got the call that she was on the list — Feb. 28, 2017 — as well as the shock she felt when she got another call only eight hours later that she was a backup recipient for the life-saving organs she needed.

The next day, the morning of March 1, she was told to come to the hospital to get an organ transplant. The rapid turnaround seemed so surreal to Rodenas that it wasn’t until she was being rolled into the operating room that the reality of the situation registered.

Despite the shock, Rodenas understood the risks; she knew there was a chance she wouldn’t wake up. To her, the decision to proceed with surgery was a no-brainer. She had no other alternative.

“The only thing I kept thinking about was my son and like, ‘Well, I have to get back to him,’ so if there’s a chance for me to fight in any possible way, I’m going to do it,” Rodenas said.

On his 31st birthday, Atlantic City man loses his long battle with COVID ATLANTIC CITY — Known as a “kind, sweet, little man” by family members, Christopher Willis l…

She felt comfort in leaving her fate in the hands of her transplant surgeon, Dr. Adam Frank, whom she named her new kidney after.

“They didn’t take my native kidneys out. They only take them out if they’re necrotic or like have some sort of damage, so my organs are still in my abdomen.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}