EMS chief honored for 35 years of service to Middle Township

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Members of Township Committee this week lavished praise on Sean McDevitt and his long service in Middle Township, pointing out several times that it began before Committee member Jim Norris was born.

McDevitt is retiring as the chief of the township’s EMS crew. He started when he was still in high school, and taking into account 10 years spend in police dispatch, he has been responding to Middle Township emergencies for 35 years.

He said after the Monday committee meeting that he had been thinking about retirement for a little while, but that he would likely have kept at it for a few more years at least if he could have.

As of June 15, Inspira Medical Centers Inc. will take over ambulance services in the township, under a contract approved this year. Elected officials said that they looked at multiple options, but saw little choice but to go with a private company.

That will mean dissolving the township’s paid EMS crew.

McDevitt said he does not resent the decision. He said he can understand both the financial reality and the increasing difficulty in finding new people to staff the ambulance crews, adding that he has sought to increase the pay for the EMS crews for years.

He began as an EMT while still attending Middle Township High School in 1986, he said. A few years later, he was hired as a police dispatcher, and then returned to the EMS squad in 1998. In 2002, he took over as the chief.

In those decades, McDevitt has been involved in the response to major hurricanes and innumerable medical calls, traffic accidents and fires.

“When I was in high school, I never would have believed that I’d be working through a pandemic,” he said Monday.

But the call he will remember the most, he said, was when he joined the response to lower Manhattan following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. He recalled the devastation in New York, and the frustration for someone who came to help with rescues that the main job in the immediate aftermath was recovering remains after the towers fell.

“The stuff you see over the course of a career just kind of lives inside of you, and you’ll take it with you,” Police Chief Christopher Leusner said at the meeting. He praised McDevitt’s work both in dispatch and in EMS, saying McDevitt sought to protect officers and his emergency crews.

“He was always there, he was always professional,” Leusner said. He said he and the officers were proud to have worked with him. “I will be forever grateful, and I know the officers are, for your service.”

McDevitt did not have anything to say at the meeting, when he was presented with an award in recognition of his service.

Mayor Tim Donohue said that few people have worked as long in emergency services in Middle Township as McDevitt. He said he has known McDevitt for most of their lives. Their fathers served together as police officers in Stone Harbor.

“Both Sean and I get a little emotional when we talk about our fathers,” Donohue said. They and their siblings all shared a kinship “of being cop’s kids in a small town,” adding that McDevitt’s parents would be very proud of him.

Committeeman Ike Gandy said he has not known McDevitt as long, but said he knows he has worked for the township a long time.

“You’ve done a spectacular job here,” he said.

In Middle Township, emergency response had been divided among three agencies, the paid EMS and the volunteer crews in Rio Grande and Cape May Court House, known as the Middle Township Ambulance Corps.

The Middle Township volunteer Ambulance Corps will continue to operate, supplementing the response from Inspira. The Rio Grande company has said it would close down this month.

This spring, Township Committee approved a contract with Inspira, under which the company will receive $100,000 a year for two years, with an option to extend that for three additional years. At the time, officials said there were few choices that would have ensured emergency services for the township for years to come.

“We’re running out of Band-Aids,” Donohue said at the time, stating that the township needed to find a long-term solution.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.